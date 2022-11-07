3 charged in fiery street racing crash that killed a man in Eden

EDEN — Three men face charges in a street race last month that ended with a fiery crash that left a man dead.

Raequon Shauntae Gunn, 27, of Danville, Virginia, Isaiah Jahki Brown, 21, and Markalan Nyquan Scales, 19, both of Eden, are each charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and willful street racing, Eden police said in a news release.

They are charged in the death of Daquinton Micrae Tatum, who died at the scene of an Oct. 29 crash on East Meadow Road at North Hale Street, police said.

Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger when it was speeding eastbound shortly before 5:30 a.m. that day. The Charger ran off the roadway, struck two telephone poles and came to rest engulfed in flames. The driver of the Charger was taken to a hospital trauma center for further treatment, according to the release.

Investigators determined that three vehicles were engaged in street racing on Meadow Road prior to the crash. After consulting with District Attorney Jason Ramey, police obtained arrest warrants for all three drivers. Police did not say who was driving the Charger.

Gun, Brown and Scales each received $10,000 unsecured bail and are scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Tuesday.