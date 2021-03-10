3 S.C. and Ga. suspects arrested in Meadow Greens shooting, alleged gunman at-large

EDEN – Investigators with the Eden Police Department have worked with South Carolina and Georgia authorities to arrest three suspects in connection with the Friday shooting of one person at Meadow Greens Shopping Center. The suspected shooter remains at-large.

The name and condition of the shooting victim were not available.

The EPD and officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in Orangeburg, S.C., and authorities from Hephzibah, Ga., are seeking the alleged shooter, Shazuis Ahijah Riley, 29, of Orangeburg, according to an EPD news release.

EPD officers learned Friday that all suspects in the crime were from South Carolina and Georgia. In turn, local investigators traveled south to work with authorities in those states.

After locating and interviewing witnesses and suspects, EPD officers consulted with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office and initiated arrests with the fellow agencies, the release said.

The suspects are implicated in the shooting of an individual who police discovered Friday at the shopping center in a vehicle belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie of Eden. The victim was transported to a local trauma center.