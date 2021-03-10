3 S.C. and Ga. suspects arrested in Meadow Greens shooting, alleged gunman at-large

EDEN – Investigators with the Eden Police Department have worked with South Carolina and Georgia authorities to arrest three suspects in connection with the Friday shooting of one person at Meadow Greens Shopping Center. The suspected shooter remains at-large.
The name and condition of the shooting victim were not available.
The EPD and officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in Orangeburg, S.C., and authorities from Hephzibah, Ga., are seeking the alleged shooter, Shazuis Ahijah Riley, 29, of Orangeburg, according to an EPD news release.
EPD officers learned Friday that all suspects in the crime were from South Carolina and Georgia. In turn, local investigators traveled south to work with authorities in those states.
After locating and interviewing witnesses and suspects, EPD officers consulted with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office and initiated arrests with the fellow agencies, the release said.
The suspects are implicated in the shooting of an individual who police discovered Friday at the shopping center in a vehicle belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie of Eden. The victim was transported to a local trauma center.
The discovery of the victim prompted police to search for McKenzie on Friday. She had disappeared, leaving her needed medication in the car, authorities reported. McKenzie was found shortly after police asked the public for help finding her on Friday.
Those arrested include: Steven K. Aiken, 25, of Orangeburg S.C., who is charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; Khadijah Aliyah Gaines, 41, of Cordova S.C., who is charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; and Shirley Ann Mckinzie-Mullins, 35, of Hephzibah Ga., who is charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Riley faces charges of felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony attempted first degree murder.
Aiken and Gaines were taken into custody by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s officers and are being held in South Carolina without bond awaiting extradition to Rockingham County to stand trial, the release said.
Authorities in Richmond County, Ga., arrested McKinzie-Mullins who is being held without bond, awaiting extradition back to Rockingham County to stand trial.
EPD officers say the investigation is still ongoing and they ask that anyone having information call Det. Andrew Kenyi or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at 336-623-9755 (24hr), or 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide an anonymous tip is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.
