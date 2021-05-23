38 students receive Nursing Pins at RCC

Nursing students at Rockingham Community College recently celebrated their recent graduation with a traditional pinning ceremony.

The Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree Nursing program at Rockingham Community College awarded pins to 16 students on May 13. Most of the students also received their associate degree in Applied Science in Nursing during RCC’s commencement exercises on May 14.

Students include: Maggie Reeder of Stoneville; Emilee Gantt of Ruffin; Angel Ray of Reidsville; Leigh Denny of Eden (not pictured); Angela Knight of Stokesdale; Olubunmi Adenkunle, Gaye McLaurin, Grace Oguama, Tiffany Shelton (not pictured), and Angelica Smith (not pictured) of Greensboro; Aiman Al Ozeri of Winston Salem; Crystal Flores of Jamestown; Kimberly Jackson of High Point; Erica Okafor of Browns Summit; Brittany Owens of Sanford; Mary Watkins of Mebane. Knight, Shelton and Smith should receive their degrees in July. Earning the LPN to ADN degree makes the graduates eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN).