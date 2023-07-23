WAYNESBORO, VA - “Welcome in; sit wherever you’d like,” is the greeting that you’ll continue to hear as you enter a familiar restaurant in Waynesboro. In this case, it is the family that works together that stays together – and succeeds. The next chapter of the Opstad-Allen family begins Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. with the opening of 3rd Generations restaurant at 2800 West Main Street in Waynesboro, formerly E & J’s Deli Pub.

The OG of the business concept is John Opstad, retired Chief Operating Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of RAHE, Inc., the licensee of McDonald’s restaurants in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. Chris Opstad Allen, John’s daughter and new owner of 3rd Generations, is a seasoned restaurant and bar manager, with years of restaurant experience in the region at hospitality establishments like The Depot Grille, South River, Devils Backbone Brewing Company and E & J’s Deli Pub.

Chris will continue to work with her daughter, Jenna Opstad, who will serve as front of the house manager, where her years of experience of customer service and expert and inventive cocktail recipes have delighted new and old customers. Jenna will also manage social media and the musical talent schedule for the business.

Chris’ nephew, Joshua Higginbotham, will handle the back of the house duties, as well as programming special activities and events such as putterball and trivia nights. He will also assist Jenna with front of the house responsibilities, tap takeovers and menu specials. Families in the hospitality industry share roles and responsibilities seamlessly.

CEO Mark Allen, Chris’ husband, says of the venture, “This is a dream come true for our family. This business elevates each family member’s skill sets to a new level and gives us an opportunity to offer a superior quality hospitality experience to customers. It is exciting to see three generations of family at work together.”

The restaurant will be closed during the day on Aug. 4 until the grand opening at 6 p.m., with crowd favorite Alex Arbaugh on the stage at 7 p.m. There will be food specials and giveaways all evening to celebrate the event.

Guests can expect changes to the menu, beer tap handles, drink specials and music schedule, but can rely on the same family-friendly style atmosphere, with excellent service, food and drinks. For more information and updates, check the website: https://www.3rdGenerationsInc.com