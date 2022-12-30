78-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Greensboro dies at hospital

GREENSBORO — A 78-year-old pedestrian died early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

William Henry Knight of Greensboro was taken to Moses Cone Hospital after the 6:50 a.m. accident, but he died a short time later, the release said.

The crash occurred at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. Carvin Cooper, 48, of Greensboro, was driving a 1998 Honda Accord when he struck Knight in the intersection, police said.

The police investigation determined that Knight was down in the roadway when the collision occurred. Cooper remained at the scene of the crash.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.