81-year-old Stoneville historian easily lists all the U.S. presidents

STONEVILLE — Eighty-one-year-old Stoneville resident Bobby Stanley can list the 45 presidencies of the United States, in order, without blinking an eye. An Army veteran, this county gem is a treasure trove of historical facts, as well as opinions.
Stanley first got involved in politics when he was appointed to the Rockingham County Planning Board in 1999, shortly after he retired from driving a truck for Roadway Express.
Describing himself as staunchly "pro-business," Stanley served on the planning board when the new LEED-certified judicial center and Rockingham County Animal Shelter were being built. In addition, he served as a Rockingham County commissioner and was a member of the Interstate 73 committee. No longer publicly a part of politics, Stanley enjoys talking with anyone who will listen about history, science, math and geography.
"I love to sit and study a map," he said. "My wife and I have been to 49 states."
A member of the Stoneville Rotary Club, Stanley enjoys giving historical presentations, attending church and spending time on his farm with his wife Marie. The two will be married 61 years Dec. 4. Stanley served in air defense in the Army from 1958 to 1961, stationed in Pennsylvania, where he defended the local steel mills.
"The first computer I ever saw was in the Army," he said. "It was as big as a refrigerator."
A Virginia native, Stanley bought a small farm in Stoneville in 1978 and has since given some of the land to his adult children. He and Marie raised three girls and a boy, and one of his daughters, Kathy Stanley-Galvan, is the mayor of Stoneville.
Born with what he described as a "pretty good memory," Stanley credits his third and fourth grade teacher, Ms. Smith, with encouraging his love of education and history.
"She probably had the most influence on me, other than my momma," he said with a chuckle. "She (Ms. Smith) had strong principles she taught us."
He also said he will never forget the Bible verses he learned in school.
"They taught us the difference between wrong and right, and they stuck," he said. "When they took prayer out of our schools in 1962, it was the beginning of a lot of problems."
Stanley also believes history is an important subject in schools.
"History can tell you where we're coming from, where we've been and where we are going," he said.
To this day, Stanley maintains his daily routine of reading the local newspaper, The News & Record, every morning.
"I love to read the newspapers," he said. "Television tells you about things but doesn't explain like the newspaper does."
Stanley rises every morning between 5 and 5:30 a.m. to read his daily devotions and newspaper. He is also quite proud of his collection of history books.
Today's political climate bothers him deeply.
"Dwight Eisenhower was probably the last president who kept finances under control," he said. "I think the political climate may get worse, as I'm convinced money is driving all the conflict."
Many a friend and colleague have tried to persuade Stanley to funnel all his knowledge and opinions into a book, but for now he is content feeding his 40 cows each day, maintaining his 140-150 acres, including cutting fire wood and mowing grass, which he loves doing with his wife.
"We stay active," he said. "She's a good woman and enjoys helping."
As for the future, Stanley plans to stay active, spend time with his children and nine grandchildren, and continue to read and share history, as well as pray for the country and its leaders.
"Politics today is really messy," he said. "I hope this country straightens itself out."
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.
