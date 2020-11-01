81-year-old Stoneville historian easily lists all the U.S. presidents

A Virginia native, Stanley bought a small farm in Stoneville in 1978 and has since given some of the land to his adult children. He and Marie raised three girls and a boy, and one of his daughters, Kathy Stanley-Galvan, is the mayor of Stoneville.

Born with what he described as a "pretty good memory," Stanley credits his third and fourth grade teacher, Ms. Smith, with encouraging his love of education and history.

"She probably had the most influence on me, other than my momma," he said with a chuckle. "She (Ms. Smith) had strong principles she taught us."

He also said he will never forget the Bible verses he learned in school.

"They taught us the difference between wrong and right, and they stuck," he said. "When they took prayer out of our schools in 1962, it was the beginning of a lot of problems."

Stanley also believes history is an important subject in schools.

"History can tell you where we're coming from, where we've been and where we are going," he said.

To this day, Stanley maintains his daily routine of reading the local newspaper, The News & Record, every morning.