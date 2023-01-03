85 costumed daredevils make Polar Plunge into Hanging Rock State Park Lake

HANGING ROCK STATE PARK — Mermaids, pajama-clad mothers, a caped man in a Mad Hatter’s chapeau and about 80 other folks rushed into icy lake water here on Sunday as part of the Stokes County Arts Council’s Eighth Annual Polar Plunge.

The frigid Hanging Rock Lake water measured about 38 degrees Fahrenheit and inspired plenty of shrill outcries and laughter from the spirited group of costumed daredevils who paraded around the park before taking the annual plunge at 3:30 p.m.

The day, sponsored by the Green Heron Ale House in Danbury, drew bathers from Rockingham, Stokes and surrounding counties and featured music by regional entertainer Tory Mabe, as well as an array of tasty concessions, including chicken stew, lentil soup, and hot dogs and hamburgers for the brave arctic team.