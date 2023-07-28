The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County is hosting its 9th MARC Gala Auction to fund its historical, educational and environmental missions, the group recently announced.

The auction is already open. Register using the link: https://www.youtube.com/@museumarchivesofrockingham3531 to bid on unique items -- from antiques and luxury vacations to event tickets. And 100% of all donations made go toward sustaining and delivering MARC's mission.

The annual event concludes with a night of live entertainment streamed on MARC's YouTube and Facebook pages on Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Auction Items

The museum is still accepting donations of auction items to sell and welcomes contributions of decor items, gift items, tickets for musical or theatrical events, gift certificates for services, such as spa services, wine tastings, and golf getaways, etc...

To make a donation, contact MARC's Executive Director CJ Idol at:executive-director@themarconline.org. Make monetary donations directly on the auction site or mail a check to MARC, P.O. Box 84, Wentworth, N.C., 27375.

MARC is also accepting business sponsors from across North Carolina who may join in by making a monetary or auction item contribution. Visit MARC's website for a list of sponsorship benefits and contact CJ Idol to arrange.