A booster prick for Ol' Saint Nick

REIDSVILLE — Santa rolled up his red velvet sleeve on Thursday afternoon for a COVID-19 booster shot at Reidsville Christian Church's community vaccination clinic operated by Cone Health.

Cone Health officials and Rockingham County Public Health authorities have urged everyone to get a free vaccination and booster shot, especially as the new and highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to infect thousands of Americans who are unprotected.

Booster inoculations are recommended six months after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of further concern to health officials and county medical practitioners: holiday gatherings indoors which promote spread of disease and mean risky exposure for more vulnerable older family members. And Rockingham County's infection rate is high, moving toward 11%, more than twice the 5% recommended as safe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cone will continue to offer free vaccines and boosters, as well as COVID-19 testing at the church at 2020 S. Park Drive every Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Registration is required at either conehealth.com/testing, conehealth.com/vaccine, or by calling 336-890-1188.