A Broadway star and Elon alum will speak at Elon's commencement

ELON — The first Elon University graduate to be nominated for a Tony Award is scheduled to speak at the school's undergraduate graduation ceremony in May.

Daniel J. Watts, a 2004 Elon graduate, was nominated last fall for Broadway's highest award for his portrayal of Ike Turner in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

Watts hasn't yet learned if he has won a Tony for best featured actor in a musical. The awards ceremony, originally scheduled for June, has been postponed indefinitely.

Watts, who grew up in the Union County town of Indian Trail, has performed since 2005 in eight other Broadway shows, including "Hamilton" and "After Midnight." His acting resume also includes roles in off-Broadway performances and the TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), "The Last O.G." (TBS) and "Blindspot" (NBC).

The university said Watts has returned to campus many times since earning his degree in music theatre. On those trips back, Watts gave workshops and directed a performance created by students.

He was the university's Young Alumnus of the Year in 2011.