A change of pace, a change of life: Julie Talbert foregoes fundraising to run Boys & Girls Club

EDEN – When President Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, Julie Talbert had her charges at the Boys & Girls Club of Eden sit and watch the proceedings.

Talbert, the club’s executive director, noticed one thing she found interesting. The children weren’t bored as she’d feared they might be.

They were enthralled.

“People were filing in for the inauguration and the children were asking, ‘Who’s that?’ ‘What do they do?’ ” Talbert said. “It was really heartening. They wanted to learn more.”

It’s the kind of attitude Talbert said she wishes everyone — adults as well as children – took when it came to our nation and its governing bodies.

An interest in learning more about what makes our democracy tick, Talbert said, would go a long way toward bringing our country together.

“I’m worried our youth, and adults don’t understand how government works, and that factors into our divisions,” she said. “It’s not one party or another, it’s what it’s like to be an American.”

Talbert, 59, has worked with the Boys & Girls Club only since September 2019. Prior to that, she admitted, “I’ve been all over the place.”