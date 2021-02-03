A change of pace, a change of life: Julie Talbert foregoes fundraising to run Boys & Girls Club

EDEN – When President Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, Julie Talbert had her charges at the Boys & Girls Club of Eden sit and watch the proceedings.
Talbert, the club’s executive director, noticed one thing she found interesting. The children weren’t bored as she’d feared they might be.
They were enthralled.
“People were filing in for the inauguration and the children were asking, ‘Who’s that?’ ‘What do they do?’ ” Talbert said. “It was really heartening. They wanted to learn more.”
It’s the kind of attitude Talbert said she wishes everyone — adults as well as children – took when it came to our nation and its governing bodies.
An interest in learning more about what makes our democracy tick, Talbert said, would go a long way toward bringing our country together.
“I’m worried our youth, and adults don’t understand how government works, and that factors into our divisions,” she said. “It’s not one party or another, it’s what it’s like to be an American.”
Talbert, 59, has worked with the Boys & Girls Club only since September 2019. Prior to that, she admitted, “I’ve been all over the place.”
Talbert is graduate of Madison-Mayodan High School and UNC Charlotte. A master’s degree from N.C. A&T came later.
Talbert taught for a few years after earning her undergraduate degree, then she moved on to work for non-profit organizations.
She’s been involved with organizations as diverse as Special Olympics, the American Heart Association, the Girl Scouts and Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County. And almost always, her jobs involved fundraising.
It’s easy to imagine how Talbert would be good at it. She’s got an outgoing nature that makes her easy to like.
Talbert isn’t normally the type to brag; but push her a bit and she’ll admit to having overseen the raising of tens of millions of dollars for non-profits she served.
The secret to successful fundraising, Talbert said, is to match the needs of the organization you represent with the wishes of the donor.
Only when the two connect is the match a successful one.
“Fundraising is not rocket science, it’s being able to put a puzzle together,” Talbert said. “And I’m good at working puzzles.”
A Mayodan native, Talbert lives in Eden with her husband, Andrew.
During the height of her career, Talbert traveled millions of miles to raise money for numerous organizations, she said. Now, though, she’s just happy to be closer to home, working a job she believes is vital to the community.
“I really believe I’m a public servant,” Talbert said.
The work of Talbert and her staff has changed dramatically since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March.
Pandemic health restrictions which began nearly a year ago forced the club to temporarily close its doors to children and staff.
Staff members were the first to be able to return, but without children, what were they to do?
Talbert had the answer. She got them busy painting the building’s interior, giving it a well-deserved facelift.
“I was determined not to lay anyone off,” Talbert said.
By early June, children were permitted to return to the club, which served about 100 children in its after-school programs.
Now, the number has been scaled back to about 30 in the interest of health safety, but services have increased dramatically.
In fact, the club is temporarily serving as a remote school with youngsters in attendance all day, taking their classes online and receiving lunch and dinner from the club.
Almost all children served by the Boys & Girls Club come from homes where finances are tight and all of their needs may not be met.
The club’s motto is: “Great futures start here.”
While the number of children the club serves has dropped, the organization has continued to offer about the regular hours of service through the remote classroom and meal services.
“I feel we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” Talbert said.
A remodeling and updating of the building are also in the works, something Talbert and Shannon Thacker, her assistant director, say was long overdue.
Mohawk Flooring donated new floors and Home Trust Bank helped pay to update the club’s computer room. A grant from the Reidsville Area Foundation helps fund the kids' extra meals at the club.
Talbert said she’s enjoying every minute of it, she said.
“I thought this was something I could sink my teeth into, and I was right.”