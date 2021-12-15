A family holiday tradition keeps Eden community thankful for it each year

“When I got home from work, he would have the lights separated and strung out in lines. That took a lot of time and made my work easier.”

When they didn’t put up the lights that year, the outcry was tremendous.

“People stopped and wanted us to turn them on,” Rhonda said, “but there was nothing to turn on. We didn’t put them up that year.”

When they first started all those years ago, they didn’t have many lights but have added more lights. They also began including lighted plastic decorations like electronic moving animations such as sleighs and waving Santas.

Although the family starts the tedious work at Thanksgiving, they often work on the displays for several weeks – sometimes adding and/or making changes as late as Christmas Eve.

In the early years, family members and friends dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, snowmen and reindeer, handing out treats to motorists who pulled onto Chatham Court adjacent to their homes.

And, appreciation for their efforts comes in the form of calls and people stopping for closer inspections.