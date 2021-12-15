A family holiday tradition keeps Eden community thankful for it each year

EDEN — A special Christmas treat each year for residents in north Eden is the beautiful festival holiday lights display that comes into view shortly after turning off N.C. 14 onto Aiken Road.
Rounding the curves just past the Virginia Avenue intersection, a blaze of Christmas lights greets motorists. Everyone looks forward to seeing those lights each year.
Charles and Rhonda Johnson and their son, Tanner, 25, are carrying on the tradition her parents, the late Russell and Helen Clark, helped start at their adjoining homes in the late 1970s or early 80s.
During the one year they didn’t put up the display, the outcry from residents from a wide area made the couple realize it had become an expected holiday fixture.
Seeing some of the lights and a ladder extending to the chimney this Thanksgiving Day meant the Johnsons were not going to disappoint anyone this year.
After Russell Clark passed away in 2005, the family lost their enthusiasm.
“He (Russell) always looked forward to setting up the displays,” said Charles Johnson, who retires from the Eden Fire Department on Dec. 31. He also is owner of Eden Lawn Care.. He became a firefighter on Nov. 11, 1984.
“When I got home from work, he would have the lights separated and strung out in lines. That took a lot of time and made my work easier.”
When they didn’t put up the lights that year, the outcry was tremendous.
“People stopped and wanted us to turn them on,” Rhonda said, “but there was nothing to turn on. We didn’t put them up that year.”
When they first started all those years ago, they didn’t have many lights but have added more lights. They also began including lighted plastic decorations like electronic moving animations such as sleighs and waving Santas.
Although the family starts the tedious work at Thanksgiving, they often work on the displays for several weeks – sometimes adding and/or making changes as late as Christmas Eve.
In the early years, family members and friends dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, snowmen and reindeer, handing out treats to motorists who pulled onto Chatham Court adjacent to their homes.
And, appreciation for their efforts comes in the form of calls and people stopping for closer inspections.
One year, a Virginia resident called several times to express her thrill at seeing the helicopter adorning the roof of the Clark home.
The year after they didn’t put up the decorations, Mrs. Clark and the Johnsons decided to do some decorating and one of the first things Charles put up was the helicopter.
Once they started again, they added more each year. There are quite a few large lighted animated figures, including a Christmas tree, Santa and sleigh, a snowman inside a snow globe, Santa’s workshop surrounded by elves, North Pole sign, candles, snow men, reindeer and an angel. New this year is an igloo with penguins, a large gift-bearing polar bear and an animated snowman skiing.