A fragrant window on Provence right here at home

MADISON — There’s a little window onto Provence, France, tucked away here near the Stokes County line.

Dorothy and Michael Phoenix operate a Frog Holler Farm, with row upon row of fragrant purple lavender blooms ready for picking.

The couple also offers an array of potting plants and clever lavender-stuffed sachets and perfumed stuffed animals, as well as lavender oil they extract themselves.

The farm is open to those who wish to pick their own bouquets, but call ahead for hours as they change throughout the season.