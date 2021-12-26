A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

"For the inmate, Prison Toy Lift provides a dignified way for the parent to be part of their child's life at a very important time of the year," said Brian Molohon, executive director of development for The Salvation Army Northern Division. "It is a tangible expression of love from the incarcerated parent and truly brings joy to the kiddos who might otherwise have only a painful memory of their parent's absence."

The prison ministry at the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church delivered Christmas cards that were signed by members of different congregations and sent for inmates. The cards included messages of encouragement.

"Christmas is a tough time of the year for a lot of people," said the Rev. Marilyn Schneider, the ministry's coordinator. "But if you're locked up and you don't get to be with your family and friends or anyone from your life on the outside, and then someone reaches out and says, 'Hey, we're thinking about you. We're praying for you. We care about you. God loves you' — it really, I think, has an impact."

Schneider caught a glimpse of the project's impact in a letter sent by a woman who once received one of the cards.