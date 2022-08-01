'A hero to us': Hundreds honor Greensboro firefighter who died in fiery car crash

REIDSVILLE — Area firefighters and law enforcement officers came together Sunday to honor one of their own.

Only Richard “Rick” Murrell didn’t die in the line of duty. It was a car crash in Browns Summit that claimed the life of the beloved father and firefighter.

The tragedy happened weeks ago, but is still fresh in the hearts and minds of many. Murrell, 58, a Reidsville native and 32-year veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department, was driving a Jeep Cherokee south on N.C. 61 during an afternoon rainstorm weeks ago when he and wife Tonya were struck head on by another car.

Driving too fast for the wet conditions, 16-year-old Alexio Lattero of Gibsonville had lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger. The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger and Lattero’s 26-year-old sister. Both died at the scene.

As did Murrell.

On Sunday, a memorial service and celebration of his life was held at Reidsville Christian Church.

Tonya Murrell, who suffered broken limbs and ribs, continues to recover from critical injuries at a local hospital. A teacher at Community Baptist Day School in Reidsville, she wasn’t able to attend her husband’s memorial, which was streamed online and attended by roughly 200 firefighters and law enforcement officers.

In announcing their father’s funeral, Murrell’s three children — ages 17, 19, and 21 — wrote about how their dad’s love steadied them in their grief.

“When a tragedy such as this happens, people oftentimes will expect you to fall apart. However, the opposite has occurred to us,’’ the children wrote. “People have instead asked about our strength, courage and how we as his children have been able to stand with our heads held high in the face of such a traumatic experience. Well, let me tell you about our father, the man who taught us to be strong — Rick Murrell.

“He was and is a hero to us and to most everyone he met.”