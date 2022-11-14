'A legacy for us': This Concord neighborhood is fighting to keep its story from ending

CONCORD — AJ Clark knows the significance of his neighborhood, an idyllic place in Cabarrus County called Logan.

“Growing up in this community, we had everything we needed,” says Clark, speaking of shops, amenities and things to do. “Only thing we needed to get outside this community were fresh cuts of meat.”

Born and raised in the historically Black neighborhood, Clark has watched friends, families and facades come and go.

Schools.

Theaters.

Parks.

Swimming pools.

Most now are gone, replaced with vacant buildings and lots.

With the threat of gentrification and affordability pushing an aging generation out, it’s important the community’s story is kept, Clark said.

“It’s a legacy for us,” says Clark, 69, who now heads the Logan Community Association. “We want to make sure we have a legacy that’s here for the next generation.”

To that end, Concord city officials seek to establish a national historic district designation for the Logan area to preserve its history — one of the city’s largest African American communities.

The city is working alongside consultants to compile a “Logan National Register Study.” Results will be submitted to the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office for nomination. If accepted, the designation would lead to placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

Last week, the New Jersey-based consultants held a community meeting to begin the process, inviting neighbors to share photos, memorabilia and, most importantly, their stories.

Flush with a vibrant history, the community’s namesake is the Rev. Frank T. Logan, a former slave and minister from Greensboro. Logan became principal at the Concord Colored School in 1891, later called the Logan School, a historically Black institution, in 1924.

“The Logan neighborhood is overwhelmingly culturally significant to Concord,” says Annie McDonald, a senior architect with the New Jersey consulting firm. “That significance needs to be acknowledged.”

Scott Sherill, Concord’s planning and development manager, said the process started around four years ago with discussions of a city preservation plan. A review of the city’s older neighborhood revealed Logan as a first choice for a national historic designation.

“Really the national register nomination is talking about the importance of your neighborhood to our community,” Sherill said.

But the ones who share that story are important. Tony Moody, 65, said that job should fall on the people who were born and raised here.

“Some of us have been here through the two riots that have been here and the closing of our schools,” Moody says.

The Logan School was where neighborhood children received an education. The school was segregated when it opened in 1924 and remained so until it closed during the 1970s as integration took hold in North Carolina. Moody was in the school’s last sixth-grade class.

The school was a community marker, he said. Both his parents attended and formed many lifelong friendships there. The old school building now is a community center — a reminder of lost history for those who remember.

“This is a rich neighborhood, but the developers are about to come in and do damage to our community,” he said.

The elders in the community who have seen the historic changes over the years are the ones whose stories should be centered, Moody added. Many of the newer families don’t know the neighborhood’s long history — or what it has endured.

Bernard Davis, 83, has long been on a crusade to keep the history of Logan alive. He’s done his own research and wrote a book on the community. But when it comes to the registration process, Davis has doubts.

“It’s something that is best to serve the purpose of the city, (than) to serve the purpose of the community,” Davis said.

Walking through Logan, Clark can look at an empty field or a building and tell its story — of long gone churches, schools or community centers.

“Everybody that lived here was family oriented,” Clark said.

And everybody knew each other. His mother was a crossing guard and her home still remains standing today. But the neighborhood is rapidly changing, he said.

The tight-knit community with deep roots is all about trust, he added, especially among an older generation.

It will take time to build that trust with outsiders who are looking to help — but may hurt — those living here.