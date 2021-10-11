'A lot of greed': In Greensboro, nursing home staffs leave as patients plead for help

But once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Dalton visited at her mother’s window, she saw fewer and fewer aides pass by, and her mother sometimes left in a soiled diaper for hours. Her hair was often matted and her toenails grew long. A bedsore the size of a fist festered on her backside. Sometimes, unable to dial a phone herself and with no aides in sight, she would holler to a passing custodian for help.

“She would call out for help and no one would come,” she said. “There was no one around.”

Blumenthal’s staffing fell in the year after Theresa Dalton entered the facility. Even more in the first year of the pandemic. And still more in the months since.

By June, four months after the retired minister died of COVID-19, the facility’s staffing was down 15% from the start of 2020, and 25% from the start of 2019.

“They did that for their own pockets,” Dalton says of the lower staffing. “There’s a lot of greed.”

Requests for comment to Blumenthal and its operator, Choice Health Management Services, were not returned.

In a letter to state regulators, an attorney for the facility said complaints were taken seriously and that some problems, like the bedsore, were exacerbated by the patient’s failure to follow orders.