A love for the ages: Doris and Hassell Priddy reflect on 75 years of marriage

Arguably the most innate desire we possess as humans is to be known and thereby loved. We spend a good bit of our lives looking for love, and once we find love, often we discover it changes or leaves us. But what does steadfast love look like, and how do we find it and maintain it?
According to Doris Priddy, 94, and Hassel Priddy, 96, of Peach Orchard Road in Mayodan, the answer is very simple: Love God the most.
And with their 75th wedding anniversary just a few months away (they will celebrate on Nov. 6), they have more than enough love to offer.
Sitting across from them at their cozy kitchen table recently, I found Doris with her Bible open. Without prompting, she began to read from Ephesians 5. As I listened to the familiar words, I observed a lovely couple, noting their physical frailty. Yet, more striking, was the strength and joy they said they share in God’s love.
Their love is simple, beautiful and rare at the same time.
As Doris read, a subtle smile formed at the edge’s of her husband’s mouth:
“Now, as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit in everything to their husbands. Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. In the same way, husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself.”
Just as Doris had been prepared, Hassel was equally ready for my question: What did those verses mean to them?
With a wink and a smile, he quickly said, “It means I am the boss.”
Doris smiled knowingly at Hassell, and he quickly rephrased his statement: “Well … I may be the boss, but I don’t always get to use it.”
And it was with this sort of loving banter that they told the extraordinary story of their love, life and joy.
There isn’t much in life that the Priddys have not experienced together.
Doris, whose maiden name is Richardson, was the youngest of 10 children and grew up on the family’s successful vegetable farm and peach orchard, where Hassell and Doris still live today.
She was born across the street in the family farm house on Sept. 12, 1927, and was the youngest child.
Hassel Moyer Priddy was born on March 1, 1925, and was the second youngest in a family of seven children. His family lived only a mile away from the Richardson farm. While Hassel attended school in Madison, Doris was educated in Mayodan.
In fact, Doris and Hassel did not meet until their older siblings started dating and later were married in 1942.
“My older brother married Hassell’s older sister. And on our first meeting, I kind of liked the looks of him. I thought he was quite a handsome fella,” Doris said.
Hassel said Doris “caught his eye.”
While they began to see one another casually, Hassell had just turned 18 and was graduating from high school with plans to enlist in the U.S. Army.
“I had to miss my graduation because I was scheduled for a medical examination on May 5, 1943,” he said.
Doris, only 15 at the time, had three more years of school to complete.
And upon his departure for the service, Hassell remembers coyly telling Doris “to stay home and stay put because I am going away.”
To his surprise Doris laughed and said, “Good, I won’t have to see you all the time like I do now.”
On June 29th, 1943, Hassell was sworn in as a corporal. After spending a few months training in Texas and the Northeast, Hassell was assigned to a post in England, where he found himself at a desk rather than on the frontline during World War II.
With his typing skills, he prepared correspondence between various units in the field.
Even now, Doris can put her hands on precious letters Hassell sent to her from England, tucked safely in her cedar chest.
By December 1945, Hassell was home, and he didn’t waste any time pursuing Doris.
“I couldn’t seem to stop thinking about her, and I found her so very easy to talk to,” he said.
A year later, they were engaged.
When asked about the proposal, Hassel said, “Oh, it was actually the other way around,” hinting that Doris had done the proposing and that her parents had told him: “just take her!”
Doris smiled at him, laughed and said, “He tells everyone I asked him to marry me. He knows better. And, yes, my parents were thrilled he asked.”
In the months leading up to their fall wedding, Hassell helped Doris’ father haul produce back and forth to Floyd, Va., as well as retrieve watermelons from the Richardson’s farm in the sandhills.
In May 1947, Doris was crowned May Queen at Mayodan High School and graduated.
Just after commencement, she began work in the accounting division of the cotton department at Washington Mills, keeping records of shipments that came in and out of the mill.
Her goal was to save money that summer and fall, mainly for clothes to fill her wedding trousseau.
By fall, Hassel began work operating machines at Madison’s hosiery mill, Gem-Dandy.
During this time he was able to secure a loan from a bank in Madison with help from Doris’ father. And he used the funds to buy two acres of land across the road from Doris’ childhood home.
“I bought each acre for $200 and that was when $200 was $200,’’ he said. “To this day, I jokingly tell Doris that was what she was worth.”
On Nov. 6, 1947, Doris and Hassell married alongside their good friends Margaret Mitchell and Gordon Tucker at the old Mayodan Pentecostal Holiness Church.
“Margaret and I wore simple white wedding suits—one with black accessories, and the other with brown accessories,’’ Doris said. “Unfortunately, we did not take any wedding photos at the time.”
Reflecting on the last 75 years together, Hassell said: “It has been hard with a lot of hard work.”
While Doris continued her work at Washington Mills where she regularly took her homemade biscuits to coworkers, Hassell continued at Gem-Dandy, eventually retiring as plant manager.
During the earliest days of their marriage, the couple worked from late winter to late fall, in the evenings and on weekends, tending the Richardson orchard, which at its peak boasted 750 trees.
And when Darrell, their only child, was born on Feb. 11, 1950, their lives grew abundantly fuller, they said.
As soon as Darrell could walk, he was out in the orchard with his parents and grandparents.
And when Darrell’s three daughters, Stephanie, Tiffanie and Dana, came along, all took turns driving the tractor and hauling peaches to the customers who lined up along Peach Orchard Road.
Doris found her skills best suited for the kitchen as the years went by, and she had no complaints.
Indeed, there is consensus among Hassell, Darrell, the granddaughters and five great-grandchildren that “Mamoo’s” fried chicken, turnip greens, cornbread and homemade pound cake are their very favorites.
The peach orchard has now downsized to fewer than 150 trees, and Mamoo is cooking a little less due to recent health challenges for the couple. But both say the greatest change in their lives is the way their love has grown at an exponential rate in recent years.
According to granddaughter Tiffanie, “They don’t complain about anything that has come their way. In fact, I’ve never heard them complain. I often wonder if they do so when we are not around, but my feeling is they don’t. You’ll never hear them say why me or why this?”
And Hassel and Doris look ahead to the future with great hope because they know where they are going, they said.
“We just want to enjoy the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and be here until the Lord calls us home. The Lord has been so good to us,” Doris said. “We have a good country home, and as long as I can cook and clean a lot and both love a lot, we want to be here. There’s so much to be thankful for: to still be in our home, to be able to care for each other and to continue loving each other.”
Their son is impressed by their exceptional cooperation.
“Mamoo and Papa are just special,’’ he said. ‘’You don’t see that today. Whatever my mom needed, my dad helped her with, and whatever my dad needed, she found a way to help him. They have always put the Lord first, and that’s evident in all the ways that they love each other and our family.”
Advice they would give a couple just starting out?: “Love the Lord the best, and then you will love your spouse with your best.’’