A love for the ages: Doris and Hassell Priddy reflect on 75 years of marriage

During the earliest days of their marriage, the couple worked from late winter to late fall, in the evenings and on weekends, tending the Richardson orchard, which at its peak boasted 750 trees.

And when Darrell, their only child, was born on Feb. 11, 1950, their lives grew abundantly fuller, they said.

As soon as Darrell could walk, he was out in the orchard with his parents and grandparents.

And when Darrell’s three daughters, Stephanie, Tiffanie and Dana, came along, all took turns driving the tractor and hauling peaches to the customers who lined up along Peach Orchard Road.

Doris found her skills best suited for the kitchen as the years went by, and she had no complaints.

Indeed, there is consensus among Hassell, Darrell, the granddaughters and five great-grandchildren that “Mamoo’s” fried chicken, turnip greens, cornbread and homemade pound cake are their very favorites.

The peach orchard has now downsized to fewer than 150 trees, and Mamoo is cooking a little less due to recent health challenges for the couple. But both say the greatest change in their lives is the way their love has grown at an exponential rate in recent years.