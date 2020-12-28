A most wonderful gift: principal donates kidney to fellow principal's husband the week before Christmas

GREENSBORO — On Monday the week before Christmas, principal Carla Flores-Ballesteros sat in her office at Allen Jay Elementary School in High Point, making the last preparations for a month or so absence because of her upcoming surgery.
Meanwhile, at his home in Greensboro, John Brown sat for what he hoped would be his last dialysis treatment. He was in a buoyant mood, the day before his surgery, as workers took away the dialysis chair in the family's sunroom, where he'd received treatment for more than a year because his kidneys weren't working properly.
There are 3,000 people waiting for an organ transplant to save their lives in North Carolina alone, according to donatelifenc.org. Of those, almost 90% are waiting for a kidney.
Up until last week, John Brown was one of them.
Giving the gift of life
Last week, surgeons took a kidney from Flores-Ballesteros and put it inside Brown. He now has three kidneys and she has one. Her healthy kidney is expected to work together with his low-performing kidneys to keep him alive and healthy.
"It's just so overwhelming to know that during this time of year that I'm getting ready to receive one of the most wonderful gifts that you could ever receive," Brown said before the surgery. "I'm just looking forward to new life, and I thank Carla and her family so much for being willing to go on this journey with me."
Flores-Ballesteros had previously worked as an assistant principal to John's wife, Patrice Brown, the principal of Western Guilford Middle School. They formed a sisterly bond as they supported each other through the challenges of running the school while discovering a few things in common, like a mutual love of shoes.
Flores-Ballesteros had shared some friendly conversations with John Brown, but didn't know him all that well. She said the reason she wanted to give her kidney to him came out of feeling blessed in her own life.
"I have, really, the perfect job," she said. "I have a beautiful family, friends. And I feel like this is the opportunity to help somebody."
Brown is a former Guilford County Schools administrator and assistant principal, and former principal of Guilford Preparatory Academy charter school. He now works as an assistant principal at a middle school in Chapel Hill.
A painful journey to health
He was diagnosed with diabetes sometime in the early 2000s. Diabetes can carry a variety of complications, and in his case, it wrecked his kidneys.
The process was slow but unrelenting. About six or seven years ago, his energy levels began to drop.
"I noticed little changes," he said. "But when you are professional you just kind of work and push through."
Brown gradually got worse as he lost kidney function.
"I just did not know just how important your kidneys are to your overall health," he said.
Besides filtering wastes out of blood, kidneys also add in essential components, such as hormones to signal bone marrow to produce red blood cells, which then carry oxygen throughout the body.
Brown's levels of the oxygen-carrying protein hemoglobin dropped to less than half of normal.
"That's some of the life-sustaining energy that you need," he said. "It makes you very weak."
Last year, Brown's doctor told him that he needed to begin dialysis. He started that fall at a clinic, then switched to home treatment, all while continuing to work.
Dialysis can provide some, but not all, of the functions of a kidney, according to the National Kidney Foundation. However, studies show transplant recipients live longer than those who remain on dialysis, the foundation says on its website.
Brown's wife, Patrice, was willing to give him a kidney, but hoped it might not come to that because she needed to be able to care for him after his surgery and wouldn't be able to if she was also recovering from surgery.
Sharing his story
She told her husband that in order to receive a kidney from a live donor, he was going to have to start telling people about his situation.
"It was really difficult for him to wrap his mind around how he was going to put his story out there," she said. "He is a giver at heart. So it's hard for him to be in this position."
Finally, she said, he opened up in his church Bible study group. He never asked for a kidney, nonetheless, a group member volunteered to donate.
"It just doesn't happen like that, from what I've seen and what I've read," Patrice Brown said of multiple people offering to give a kidney to her husband. "We've had family and friends that have been on the list for years, and their stories are out there. So we don't take it for granted."
That church member was an initial match, but later screenings ruled that person out.
So the Browns were again left wondering whether John would be able to get a transplant.
Help came from an unexpected source.
In the early fall, Brown and Flores-Ballesteros had a phone conversation. Possibly, Brown was calling to congratulate Flores-Ballesteros for being nominated for Guilford County Schools principal of the year, they said.
"It's a professional respect for each other, but it's also a personal respect, just because I know what kind of person she is," Patrice Brown said, praising her friend as courageous and full of life. "She's not afraid to step outside of the box and she's inspired me even before all of this to try new things."
During that call, Flores-Ballesteros asked Patrice Brown how her husband was doing, and found out that his donor match had fallen through. Flores-Ballesteros said she offered hers without being asked.
"It was like, 'I'll do it,'" she said. "And I meant it."
She asked her friend and colleague to send her the packet for becoming a kidney donor. She then told her husband what she wanted to do.
He not only supported her decision, but told her that he would apply to be a donor too.
Next came talking to their children. Two are adults and one is a senior in high school.
"They were like, 'OK if that's what you want to do, we support you,'" she said. "Of course, once I made the decision, I started educating myself a little bit, more and more."
Flores-Ballesteros is a runner and self-described health addict, and said that from what she's learned, she should be able to continue life as before once her body recovers from the surgery and gets used to working with one kidney instead of two.
She's not supposed to play tackle football or rugby, Flores-Ballesteros said, laughing dismissively, but she should be able to pursue her sport of choice, according to her surgeon.
"From the day I made this decision," she said, "I have been at peace."
Reached by phone a week after the surgery, Flores-Ballesteros said her recovery was going well and she was looking forward to seeing the Browns soon.
Like Flores-Ballesteros, John Brown was also recovering at home this week with his spouse. In their dining room, an angel dressed in white decorated the top of their Christmas tree.
Patrice Brown hopes others still waiting for a kidney draw inspiration from their story.
"We wanted to let people know that miracles still happen," Patrice Brown said. "Often it's not in the way that you expect to, the way that you think you know."