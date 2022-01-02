A mother’s grief is powering new center for N.C. families with dying children

After her son’s diagnosis, McElwain’s life rolled to a stop.

Everything — her thriving marketing business, her friendships, relationships with the rest of her family — had to be put on pause. Doctors told McElwain that Mitchell would be in aggressive treatment for 2 years.

She repressed her emotions — as a mother, she knew Mitchell and her older son were looking to her. People kept telling her how strong she was, but to McElwain, there was no other option.

Many times, McElwain wouldn’t leave the hospital for days on end. Looking back, it was traumatizing.

Mitchell’s medicines made him scream for days, and the chemotherapy burned his skin. All she could do was sit with him, and tell him that it would all be OK.

And slowly, it finally seemed that it actually might — Mitchell was responding well to treatment.

Months passed, and McElwain’s hope grew.

“But then he relapsed, right before the two years were up,” she said. “I knew then that my baby was fixing to die.”

He died on Palm Sunday in 2014. He was 2 years old.