A new path: Pegram reflects on long career as county clerk

WENTWORTH — “Clerk? Are you kidding?”

Back in 2001, that was the response J. Mark Pegram gave Eric Jones who suggested he run for clerk of court in Rockingham County.

But the seed was planted and “I began thinking about the possibility,” Pegram said during a recent interview.

Now, the county’s third longest-serving clerk of court, Pegram, 62, is retiring, effective Dec. 4. His departure marks the end to more than 40 years of service to the citizens of the county since 1982 when Pegram became an officer with the Reidsville Police Department.

“I think it’s time,” Pegram said of his retirement, following a Nov. 18 reception held at the Rockingham County Courthouse in his honor.

“I want to spend more time with my family and, perhaps, start a new chapter in my life.”

The son of LaVerne Combs Pegram and the late Joe Pegram, Pegram began his law enforcement career working patrol in his hometown of Reidsville. He completed the basic law enforcement (BLET) program at Burlington Police Academy.

A 1979 graduate of Reidsville High School, Pegram worked at Macfield for three years, before joining the RPD.

After three years as a cop, Pegram was hired as road deputy by the late Rockingham County Sheriff C.D. “Bobby” Vernon.

“I learned a lot from him,” Pegram said. “Basically, his standard was ‘just use common sense’.”

Over the years, common sense was stressed again to him by leaders among the older clerks across the state.

Pegram went on to earn his criminal justice degree at Rockingham Community College during that time.

Starting in 1988, Pegram worked in civil process, giving him access to then-Clerk of Court Frankie Williams and her staff. The work provided the background Pegram needed when he was elected clerk in 2002.

As a deputy for 12 years, Pegram had handled all of the county’s evictions, repossessions and writs of execution (to enforce court judgments by seizing and selling debtors’ assets).

Pegram left the sheriff’s office in 1999 to work for the N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission in Raleigh. The SETSC provides certification and training to all deputies across the state. He replaced retiring Jones.

The two later were in a meeting in Goldsboro in 2001 when Jones said to Pegram: “With your knowledge and background, you would make a good clerk of court.”

One of the first people Pegram spoke to was long-time assistant clerk Pat Simpson who retired in 2018 with 43 years of service.

Having worked with her over the years, Pegram said he considered her a leader in the clerk’s office with a “world of knowledge.” So he sought her feedback and without hesitation, Simpson flashed a big smile, gave a thumbs up, said “Yes!”

Pegram’s next stop was the home of Williams, the former clerk who served 25 years from 1972 to 1997.

Wanting to be honest with her young aspirant, Williams warned: “It will be tough. It’s a challenging job.”

With all those encouragements, Pegram sought the opinions of other people with whom he had worked over the years. Everyone provided positive feedback and promised their endorsements.

After talking with his family and “a lot of prayer,” Pegram made his decision to run for the office as a Democrat. And as soon as the filing period opened in 2002, he was the first person to file.

Since no Republican opposed him for the position, Pegram was declared the winner at the September primary as he had no opposition in the general election.

He was sworn in for his first term on Dec. 2, 2002 . He would go on to win four more four-year terms.

In 1992, Pegram obtained his certification as an instructor through the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commissions at Salemburg. He later taught BLET classes throughout the state. Pegram specialized in civil process, fire arms and defensive driving, and helped write the North Carolina curriculum on civil process. Six years later, he graduated from the Administrative Officers Management program at N.C. State University.

As clerk, Pegram had the largest staff in the courthouse, managing estates and special proceedings, civil, criminal, financial and juvenile cases. Since district and superior court judges do not hear such cases, Pegram was ex-officio judge of probate, hearing all matters involving estates and special proceedings, such as land divisions, incompetencies, guardianship hearings and foreclosures.

Pegram has traveled the state to hear cases that cannot be handled by home county clerks because of conflicts of interest.

One of the highlights of his career was performing nearly 200 adoption ceremonies.

“What a blessing,” he said.

Pegram and his wife, the former Denise Higdon, have two daughters, Rebekah, public information officer for the county; and Meredith, a Rockingham County High School junior and a top state competitor on the school’s golf team.

Pegram is former chairman of Hospice of Rockingham County, past president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, a former board member of the N.C. Guardianship Association and the Rockingham Community College Foundation.

Nine clerks from across the state joined friends and local staff at his November retirement reception.

“It was really good to see all the people who helped me with my campaigns and supported me over the years,” Pegram said.

He also commended his 30-member staff. “Without them, there wouldn’t have been a successful clerk’s office. They are the backbone of this office,’’ he said.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this county and state for so long,” Pegram said. “I have truly been blessed.”

A special surprise

A surprise element of the reception came when 13-year-old Keiosha “Keekee” Totten thanked Pegram for presiding over her 2019 adoption ceremony.

She lived with foster parents Johnny and Wanda Totten for a couple of years when she was three, then returned to them in 2018 when the Tottens began adoption proceedings. Keekee was officially adopted May 10, 2019, at a ceremony with Pegram.

Although a little shy at first, Keekee gained confidence as she told Pegram: “Four years ago, I met this really nice man that joined my family and I together as one. On behalf of all the kids that you have joined together with so many families, I want to say thank you.

“I was told that we was going to the courthouse. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” KeeKee said. “You helped me relax because you was so kind. Then you let me wear your robe and I felt so special.

“Now that you are retiring, I hope you can enjoy yourself because you deserve it,’’ Keekee said. “May God continue to bless you in everything you do in life. Thank you for all that you did. Happy retirement!”

Then the happy child and the judge who changed her life embraced.