A passion for reading leads Reidsville native to her dream job

REIDSVILLE — A little girl who once read books by flashlight at night and whose great-great aunt was involved with the effort to start the Reidsville Library is now its branch manager.
Reidsville native Rachel Fetzer, 29, assumed her new job on Jan. 2.
“I was really excited and a little bit nervous,” Fetzer said. “It was a big step.”
It fulfilled the goal Fetzer set for herself when she first chose library work as her career.
Daughter of Fred and Patricia Thompson Fetzer, Rachel attended Reidsville area schools for the first years of her education. She graduated from Rockingham County High School in 2010.
During the summer, Fetzer worked part-time at the Reidsville Library. As summer assistant in the youth services division, she helped Children’s Librarian Miss Jacky (Miller) with story times and worked with children visiting the library. During the school year, Fetzer did contingency at the library, filling in whenever they were short-staffed.
In 2014, Fetzer earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Guilford College. Two years later, she graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a master’s degree in library and information science.
By 2015, she had attained a permanent position with the Outreach Department for the Rockingham County Libraries.
Primarily, Fetzer oversaw the bookmobiles and homebound and drop-in programs in outlying communities.
“I loved it,” she recalled. “We had some of the best patrons. They were all really nice.”
At times, the library staff were the only people the outreach patrons saw during the month – especially the homebound ones. Fetzer made sure she took time to talk with those often lonely individuals. As a result, she developed many close friendships throughout the county.
In 2018, Fetzer became Outreach Coordinator and developed schedules for those efforts.
“I did story times at day cares,” she said, adding she also held Bingo games at the Leaf Center.
After becoming Rockingham County Librarian for Reidsville in 2020, Fetzer spent much of her time writing grants. Since that also was the beginning of the pandemic, part of Fetzer’s duties included establishing safety programs such as curbside pickups.
All three county libraries remained open while COVID-19 cases spread, but patrons could not enter the buildings. To assist them, the libraries developed a system of patrons calling in the names of books they wanted. The library staffs collected them and the patrons then came to the front door to get their books. After going through a procedure to determine their health status, i.e. temperature, etc., the books were dispersed.
Eventually, patrons went through a screening before entering the facilities. Only 20 were allowed inside, and then for only an hour at a time, Fester noted.
“Most (patrons) reacted well to it,” Fetzer said. “They understood we had to go through those procedures to keep us and everyone else safe. Most were just happy to be back in the library.”
During that time, Fetzer continued her grant writing.
The libraries are trying to increase the programs they offer by coming up with new ideas.
“Right now, I’m making small changes,” Fetzer said of her goals in her new job. One of the first was to purchase new display shelves to showcase books.
“We have a different theme every month, and we pick books based on that theme,” she explained.
She oversees a staff of six employees, and half of them are full-time.
“Reading has always been a cornerstone of my life,” said Fetzer, who did not grow up with siblings. “Reading was a good escape and took me to many different worlds that I otherwise would not have been able to explore.”
She credits her mother as the reason she developed her fondness for reading.
“She loves to read,” Fetzer noted.
Her parents took her to the library often and usually checked out as many as 50 of the small children’s books. When they returned home, the family read them together.
For a number of years as she got older, Fetzer said, she often spent many hours reading books at night by flashlight when she was supposed to be sleeping.
Her favorite all-time book is Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” she said, noting, “It has always been a magical book for me … So many interesting characters.”
And “to go on this adventure with Alice was real to me.”
Her love of the book led Fetzer to set up an “Alice In Wonderland” shrine in the new home she bought in Eden in 2021.
She shares that home with three rescue cats—Canary, Sparrow and Callie. Canary and Callie were rescued from the shelter, but a knitting group friend found Sparrow in a parking lot in Eden. Also included in the household are Reginald, the chinchilla Fetzer discovered through a Facebook group, and four degus (miniature chinchillas).
Not only does Fetzer have a number of pets, but she collects swords, knives and pop figures.
Although her great-great aunt, Molly Fetzer, played a leading role in organizing the first ever library in Reidsville, Rachel was unaware of her connection until she began work at the Reidsville Library.
Then, Rockingham County Library Director Michael Roche, now retired, found an article about the beginning of the library and showed it to her.
“He thought it was pretty cool that I was going to Reidsville and my great-great aunt had helped establish the Reidsville library,” the young woman said.