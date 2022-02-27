A passion for reading leads Reidsville native to her dream job

Eventually, patrons went through a screening before entering the facilities. Only 20 were allowed inside, and then for only an hour at a time, Fester noted.

“Most (patrons) reacted well to it,” Fetzer said. “They understood we had to go through those procedures to keep us and everyone else safe. Most were just happy to be back in the library.”

During that time, Fetzer continued her grant writing.

The libraries are trying to increase the programs they offer by coming up with new ideas.

“Right now, I’m making small changes,” Fetzer said of her goals in her new job. One of the first was to purchase new display shelves to showcase books.

“We have a different theme every month, and we pick books based on that theme,” she explained.

She oversees a staff of six employees, and half of them are full-time.

“Reading has always been a cornerstone of my life,” said Fetzer, who did not grow up with siblings. “Reading was a good escape and took me to many different worlds that I otherwise would not have been able to explore.”