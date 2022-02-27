 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A passion for reading leads Reidsville native to her dream job
A passion for reading leads Reidsville native to her dream job

REIDSVILLE — A little girl who once read books by flashlight at night and whose great-great aunt was involved with the effort to start the Reidsville Library is now its branch manager.

Reidsville native Rachel Fetzer, 29, assumed her new job on Jan. 2.

“I was really excited and a little bit nervous,” Fetzer said. “It was a big step.”

It fulfilled the goal Fetzer set for herself when she first chose library work as her career.

Daughter of Fred and Patricia Thompson Fetzer, Rachel attended Reidsville area schools for the first years of her education. She graduated from Rockingham County High School in 2010.

During the summer, Fetzer worked part-time at the Reidsville Library. As summer assistant in the youth services division, she helped Children’s Librarian Miss Jacky (Miller) with story times and worked with children visiting the library. During the school year, Fetzer did contingency at the library, filling in whenever they were short-staffed.

In 2014, Fetzer earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Guilford College. Two years later, she graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a master’s degree in library and information science.

By 2015, she had attained a permanent position with the Outreach Department for the Rockingham County Libraries.

Primarily, Fetzer oversaw the bookmobiles and homebound and drop-in programs in outlying communities.

“I loved it,” she recalled. “We had some of the best patrons. They were all really nice.”

At times, the library staff were the only people the outreach patrons saw during the month – especially the homebound ones. Fetzer made sure she took time to talk with those often lonely individuals. As a result, she developed many close friendships throughout the county.

In 2018, Fetzer became Outreach Coordinator and developed schedules for those efforts.

“I did story times at day cares,” she said, adding she also held Bingo games at the Leaf Center.

After becoming Rockingham County Librarian for Reidsville in 2020, Fetzer spent much of her time writing grants. Since that also was the beginning of the pandemic, part of Fetzer’s duties included establishing safety programs such as curbside pickups.

All three county libraries remained open while COVID-19 cases spread, but patrons could not enter the buildings. To assist them, the libraries developed a system of patrons calling in the names of books they wanted. The library staffs collected them and the patrons then came to the front door to get their books. After going through a procedure to determine their health status, i.e. temperature, etc., the books were dispersed.

Eventually, patrons went through a screening before entering the facilities. Only 20 were allowed inside, and then for only an hour at a time, Fester noted.

“Most (patrons) reacted well to it,” Fetzer said. “They understood we had to go through those procedures to keep us and everyone else safe. Most were just happy to be back in the library.”

During that time, Fetzer continued her grant writing.

The libraries are trying to increase the programs they offer by coming up with new ideas.

“Right now, I’m making small changes,” Fetzer said of her goals in her new job. One of the first was to purchase new display shelves to showcase books.

“We have a different theme every month, and we pick books based on that theme,” she explained.

She oversees a staff of six employees, and half of them are full-time.

“Reading has always been a cornerstone of my life,” said Fetzer, who did not grow up with siblings. “Reading was a good escape and took me to many different worlds that I otherwise would not have been able to explore.”

She credits her mother as the reason she developed her fondness for reading.

“She loves to read,” Fetzer noted.

Her parents took her to the library often and usually checked out as many as 50 of the small children’s books. When they returned home, the family read them together.

For a number of years as she got older, Fetzer said, she often spent many hours reading books at night by flashlight when she was supposed to be sleeping.

Her favorite all-time book is Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” she said, noting, “It has always been a magical book for me … So many interesting characters.”

And “to go on this adventure with Alice was real to me.”

Her love of the book led Fetzer to set up an “Alice In Wonderland” shrine in the new home she bought in Eden in 2021.

She shares that home with three rescue cats—Canary, Sparrow and Callie. Canary and Callie were rescued from the shelter, but a knitting group friend found Sparrow in a parking lot in Eden. Also included in the household are Reginald, the chinchilla Fetzer discovered through a Facebook group, and four degus (miniature chinchillas).

Not only does Fetzer have a number of pets, but she collects swords, knives and pop figures.

Although her great-great aunt, Molly Fetzer, played a leading role in organizing the first ever library in Reidsville, Rachel was unaware of her connection until she began work at the Reidsville Library.

Then, Rockingham County Library Director Michael Roche, now retired, found an article about the beginning of the library and showed it to her.

“He thought it was pretty cool that I was going to Reidsville and my great-great aunt had helped establish the Reidsville library,” the young woman said.

REIDSVILLE LIBRARY HISTORY

The Reidsville Library was organized by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, which appointed a committee to “create a library” at its Oct. 29, 1909 meeting.

The committee consisted of Miss Mollie Fetzer and Mmes. R.T. Burton, Will Williams, W.B. Wray, R.G. Gladstone, J.E. Amos, J.B. Pipkin, D.R. Allen, L.T.Smith, Dora Williamson Mills, S.N. White, J.R. Webster and P.W. Glidewell Sr.

Mrs. Williams was president of the committee with Miss Fetzer, second vice-president; Mrs. Allen, first vice-president; Mrs. Glidewell, secretary-treasurer.

The first Reidsville librarian was Mrs. Wray, who “had been the guiding spirit of the undertaking.”

For a very short time, the library domicile was a dark, dingy, upstairs room in the building formerly housed by Link Brothers Pharmacy and Tesh’s until fire destroyed it. Space then was obtained in the old Ware and Somers Building on Gilmer Street.

The determined ladies went before the Reidsville town council and persuaded them to allot $125 a year for the library. A room was rented for $5 a month but, as the book collection expanded, two rooms were rented at a cost of $10 a month.

“Any extra money was used to buy coal for the small grates used to heat the rooms in winter,” the report stated.

Books were donated or bought with money raised by library committee projects.

In 1920, the library had to move and went first to a dusky nook in the rambling Rockingham Hotel. From there, it relocated upstairs in the Whitsett Building on Gilmer Street.

When plans for the Reidsville Municipal Building were developed in 1926, a place for the library home was included. But, when that space became too small in 1953, the library moved once again – this time to the ground floor of the old Post Office Building, which then had become the Community Center building where the library now stands.

Early librarians after Mrs. Ray included Mrs. Walker, Miss Emma McKinney and Mrs. Wrenn who was appointed librarian in 1928. Others who served with and since Mrs. Wrenn include Mrs. Ed Harvey, Mrs. Glenn Wall, Mrs. Frank, Hall, Anne Edvalson, Ron McCabe, Jessica Travis and Ed Rorie.

Trish Gwyn succeeded Rorie as librarian in November 1982.

“To many generations, Mrs. Wrenn’s name will always be synonymous with Reidsville Library. Although in 1951, she requested that she be replaced as librarian, she continued to serve Reidsville citizens until she retired in June of 1969 after 41 years of dedication,” the report stated.

A library board committee was appointed by the Reidsville City Council which appropriated $5,000 annual to support the library. Part of the appropriation was returned to the city as rent for the library quarters. The Council continued supporting the library until 1973 when the new Reidsville Library opened.

It was built at 204 W. Morehead Street, the site of the old post office building at the corner of Scales and Morehead streets. The city donated the lot and contributed $35,000 toward the construction costs.

The Reidsville Jaycees adopted the solicitation of funds for the new library as their campaign. Jaycee Chairman Curtis Dickens and General Chairman Libby Dunaway led the effort to collect $144,868 to construct the library. Federal and county funds also were added to the total.

When the building was completed, the library board was dissolved and the Reidsville Friends of the Library was organized. The city council also discontinued its appropriation for the library.

Those who were prominent in the later years in supporting and promoting the library were Mrs. William S. Hester, who served for 18 years on the county library board, Benton Pipkin, Mrs. H.T. Williams, Mary Montgomery King, Lawrence Watt, a county library trustee, J.J. Gwyn, Mrs. Robert Vanstory, Mrs. W.W. Trigg Jr., also a member of the county library board, Herman Wharton, Frank Hall, Richard Paschal, a county library trustee, Mrs. William E. Davis II and Dr. Walter H. Moore, who also served on the county library board and was chairman of the board when the new Reidsville library was built.

Today, the Reidsville Library is part of the Rockingham County Library system, including, Eden, Madison-Mayodan and Stoneville libraries.

