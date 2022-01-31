'A place where lives were changed': Reflecting on the history of former Women's Hospital as building gets torn down

GREENSBORO — Early last week, Joe Davis drove to the old building and paid his respects.
“I think it was Monday. And I just parked to watch some of the demolition going on there,” Davis said of the old Women’s Hospital on Green Valley Drive.
“I just really jotted down just some notes from, you know, the 33 years that I was in that building,” said Davis, director of supply chain operations for Cone Health acute care hospitals.
He recalled the effort put into naming the 134-bed facility, the state’s first free-standing women’s care hospital.
And the choice of décor, the colors, the artwork, and even the curtains.
“The original patient rooms, we had matching curtains and comforters and we had a handheld blower in every room — that was back in 1990, when we opened the doors.”
As news of the demolition spread, social media channels lit up with people — employees, volunteers and patients — sharing stories of their experiences there.
And while new memories are being made at the Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital, which opened in February 2020 and replaced Women’s Hospital, there’s a certain nostalgia with the loss of the old hospital.
Many Greensboro residents were born or gave birth there. They saw their children, grandchildren and siblings born there. More than 150,000 births in all, Cone Health said.
“The building is brick and mortar, but it’s like if you were to see your old house, a house that you grew up in, and you saw it torn down,” said Jenny Clapp, who worked in nursing there for 18 years.
“You’re not there, your family is somewhere else … but wow, what memories you had in that house,” said Clapp, a maternal newborn clinical nurse specialist for Cone Health.
Ron “Rodo” Robinson, who moved to Los Angeles last year, said in an email that he was “crestfallen” when he heard the building was being demolished.
“I hate to even think about the building where all five of my kids were born will no longer exist,” Robinson said. “It was always a symbol of the worthiness of life each time I would pass it.”
He praised the hospital’s staff, recalling the day his wife, Mary — who had suffered a miscarriage the previous year — gave birth to their son Grant in August 2011.
“That day was made more memorable by the great staff at Women’s Hospital … it was like they were part of the family,” he said.
Karen Puryear of Rocky Point said in an email that she went to work at the hospital in 1980 — when it was owned by Humana — after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University.
“It was where I learned all about what it means to be a Registered Nurse,” she said in the email. “I worked with some of the best people, took care of some of the best people, and launched my career as an RN of some 40 plus years now.
“The building may be going away but, the memories I have there are forever!” she said.
Both Davis and Clapp recalled the many activities the hospital’s staff arranged to help not only the patients, but their families.
Davis remembered the three-hour “Daddy Boot Camp,” during which fathers-to-be learned practical skills, like how to hold a newborn and change a diaper.
“In the 17 years I participated with that we probably ran through there about 5,000 to 6,000 dads,” he said. “It was just a great program.”
The hospital also held annual reunions for families who endured the difficult journey of having a premature baby. The event gave them the opportunity to reunite with one another and the doctors, nurses and support staff who assisted them along the way.
“It would be so amazing,” Davis said. “You would have 2-year-olds, 5-year-olds, 10-year-olds who came back ... because we were celebrating them for just their journey.”
Clapp also recalled hosting baby showers at the hospital for patients staying weeks or even months with very high-risk pregnancies and who couldn’t attend these events as originally planned.
There were visits from Santa, and the Easter Bunny “knew how to get into the hospital and leave surprises for the children.”
“Their rooms in that building weren’t just hospital rooms for those long stays,” she said. “They became the family’s home away from home to bring some normalcy to the other children and family members.”
One poignant memory involves some babies who were stillborn or died shortly after birth. In 20 cases, the parents didn’t claim the child’s body or arrange for a funeral home to take its remains.
Donald Conrad, who was the hospital’s director of admissions, arranged for memorial services and interment at Westminster Cemetery for these babies, Clapp said.
A statue of an angel and a plaque dedicated to their memory was placed on the hospital’s grounds.
“It was our way of saying that they were important, and that they weren’t forgotten,” she said. “I think speaks volumes of the people that work there and how deeply we felt our responsibility.”
Different responsibilities came about for Cone Health staff with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and a flood of patients to area hospitals.
In April 2020, the hospital system converted the recently shuttered building into a coronavirus-only field hospital for people needing ventilators and intensive care.
It was renamed the Cone Health Green Valley Campus and the conversion received international acclaim from health officials.
The move provided an unexpected bonus chapter for the old hospital, which was already part of a land swap with Deep River Partners. The Greensboro-based real estate developer agreed to postpone the deal given the circumstances of the pandemic.
“We understood the importance of a COVID-19 hospital,” Lowell Easter of Deep River Partners said in a news release in September announcing the property swap had been finalized.
Before completely closing last year in March, hospital staff treated more than 4,700 patients with the highly contagious disease.
“We were just so proud and humbled when it didn’t sit there empty and immediately became inhabited by the folks who needed it so desperately when the COVID outbreak occurred,” Clapp said.
During this period, Clapp recalled seeing hearses arriving at the building while she waited in a long line to get a drive-thru COVID-19 test — which ultimately was negative.
“To know I used to work in that building helping to deliver babies, and seeing the hearses from area funeral homes pull into the back of the building to pick up bodies. That was sort of jarring,” she said.
Still, the building always held the gamut of emotions life brings.
“One thing about that building is that it is a place where lives were changed,” Clapp said.
“It signaled hope and loss and joy and grief. But it was always a change. Everyone was changed when they were in that building,” she said.
“And so it was a really special sacred space for many, many people.”