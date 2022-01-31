'A place where lives were changed': Reflecting on the history of former Women's Hospital as building gets torn down

Karen Puryear of Rocky Point said in an email that she went to work at the hospital in 1980 — when it was owned by Humana — after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University.

“It was where I learned all about what it means to be a Registered Nurse,” she said in the email. “I worked with some of the best people, took care of some of the best people, and launched my career as an RN of some 40 plus years now.

“The building may be going away but, the memories I have there are forever!” she said.

Both Davis and Clapp recalled the many activities the hospital’s staff arranged to help not only the patients, but their families.

Davis remembered the three-hour “Daddy Boot Camp,” during which fathers-to-be learned practical skills, like how to hold a newborn and change a diaper.

“In the 17 years I participated with that we probably ran through there about 5,000 to 6,000 dads,” he said. “It was just a great program.”