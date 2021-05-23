A River Runs Through It: Madison River Park Opens with Economic and Tourism Hopes High

Then the mayor learned of a way to team with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife to repair the dam and more through the weir construction and restoration of the river site.

The $2.5 million project was funded largely by the the USDFW and supplemented by funds from the North Carolina General Assembly, bringing Madison's cost to zero, officials said.

Myers said he is excited about the park's potential to stimulate major economic development for the town and county. He said similar projects in Pennsylvania and Colorado have generated as much as $20 million in annual tourism revenue,

And economic development officials here estimate Madison River Park could see about 250,000 visitors annually, Myers said. That kind of traffic could produce tourism dollars of about $20 million, Myers said, noting the park is at an advantage being easily accessible from larger Triad cities, such as Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point.

Madison downtown business owner Daniel Joyce said he's already seeing new business and economic growth at his downtown coffee shop Mad Bean. He's also doing good business at Steam Works, a music venue in the second story of the Mad Bean.