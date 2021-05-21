A River Runs Through It: Madison River Park Opens with High Hopes for Economic Boon

Madison downtown business owner Daniel Joyce said he's already seeing new business and economic growth at his downtown coffee shop Mad Bean. He's also doing good business at Steam Works, a music venue in the second story of the Mad Bean.

“I am very excited about the opening of the new Madison River Park,'' Joyce said. "Over the last year, we’ve already seen an uptick in patrons downtown Madison and I believe this injection of tourists and river seekers will only begin to rise with significance in the coming weeks ... and especially as new phases are added to the river project. (The community is) ready and my business is eager to see how we can best support the growing population of visitors as we serve them.”

Chad Joyce, a local kayaker and winner of multiple Dan Boat River races, was on the water on Friday. He said, ''the removal of the defunct dam and the installation of the new rock weirs provides an enhanced and more exciting river experience for novice paddlers, as well as more experienced paddlers. I expect there will be a lot of interest in these new waters, and I look forward to the summer and navigating the weirs and their new currents.”

