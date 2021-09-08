A Sculptural Salute: Reidsville to unveil 9/11 Memorial on 20th anniversary of tragedy

REIDSVILLE

The retired Navy commander who supervised the burial at sea of terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden will lead the dedication of a special 9/11 Memorial sculpture downtown on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the tragic destruction of the Twin Towers in New York that rocked the nation.

Retired Vice Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, a Reidsville High School alum and former deputy commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, will be featured speaker at the event to be held in front of Reidsville Fire Station No. 1 at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11.

City officials will join for the unveiling of the sculpture created by one of the Triad’s most prolific public artists, Jim Gallucci.

Gallucci, who in 2017 created a 9/11 memorial sculpture for the City of Greensboro, integrated a twisted beam from the Twin Towers into the Reidsville sculpture, as well as silhouette cutouts of first responders, according to city officials who chose not to reveal the artwork before the event.

A member of the RHS Class of 1978, Lindsey is the highest ranking military officer ever to graduate from the school, according to city officials.