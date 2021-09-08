A Sculptural Salute: Reidsville to unveil 9/11 Memorial on 20th anniversary of tragedy

REIDSVILLE
The retired Navy commander who supervised the burial at sea of terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden will lead the dedication of a special 9/11 Memorial sculpture downtown on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the tragic destruction of the Twin Towers in New York that rocked the nation.
Retired Vice Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, a Reidsville High School alum and former deputy commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, will be featured speaker at the event to be held in front of Reidsville Fire Station No. 1 at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11.
City officials will join for the unveiling of the sculpture created by one of the Triad’s most prolific public artists, Jim Gallucci.
Gallucci, who in 2017 created a 9/11 memorial sculpture for the City of Greensboro, integrated a twisted beam from the Twin Towers into the Reidsville sculpture, as well as silhouette cutouts of first responders, according to city officials who chose not to reveal the artwork before the event.
A member of the RHS Class of 1978, Lindsey is the highest ranking military officer ever to graduate from the school, according to city officials.
Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker, who will dedicate the artwork honoring first responders from Reidsville and across Rockingham County, said: “I am grateful that Adm. Lindsey will take the time to help dedicate this sculpture to all of our first responders, including those who were lost on 9/11 and those who continually train and serve our community daily. We can’t forget these are all public servants dedicated to keeping us safe.”
The Reidsville Fire Department and Reidsville Police Department will continue 9/11 memorial service traditions from recent years during the Saturday commemoration. The departments will form a joint honor guard to raise the flag, and for the ringing of the bell.
Rhonda Wheeler, well known in Rockingham County for bringing her voice and guitar to most patriotic celebrations, will perform several songs during the ceremony, along with bagpipe player David Thomas.
Gallucci donated the sculpture to the city and local construction company owner Rickey Loye donated his time and equipment to prepare the location and install the sculpture, Donecker said.
Lindsey’s military legacy
For Lindsey, having grown up in a Navy family, it was natural that he would become a career serviceman, he said in a 2016 interview. His father, Wes, moved his family to Reidsville in 1977 after retiring as a Navy captain.
After RHS, where Lindsey played cornerback and was a drop kicker for the Rams football team, he earned a prestigious appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, which propelled him to a stellar military career.
The Charleston, S.C., native received his commission and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the USNA in 1982, then completed flight training at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.
In July 2009, Lindsey became the 12th commander of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), one of the nation’s 11 mammoth aircraft carriers and the ship to carry bin Laden’s body to sea.
In addition to his widowed mother, Marjorie, a number of Reidsvillians, including former schoolmates and members of the RHS Rams football team attended the Change of Command ceremony onboard the Carl Vinson in 2009 before he assembled company of the carrier.
Members of Reidsville’s First Baptist Church, which Lindsey long attended, were also on hand for the ceremony.
As commander of the Carl Vinson, Lindsey oversaw approximately 2,800 people, as well as the ship’s air wing of another 2,200, he said.
Among its missions, the ship provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the people of Haiti during Operation Unified Response and executed a deployment to the Persian Gulf and North Arabian Sea in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and New Dawn.
Lindsey served in many capacities at sea and ashore, at home and abroad. Some career milestones included implementing changes in protocols in response to two fatal warship collisions in 2017. The guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain collided with commercial ships in June and August, respectively, in 2017.
Lindsey further worked on the first successful deployment of a carrier strike group under the Optimized Fleet Response Plan in 2016.
Throughout his storied career, Lindsey served on numerous ships, including the USS Enterprise, USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Duguque, and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower,
He additionally served as commander of Carrier Strike Group 4 Ashore; aide to the chief of staff, commander in chief, U.S. Naval Forces Europe in London; operational test director and analyst at Air and Evaluation Squadron in Patuxent River, Md; senior operations officer at the National Military Command Center on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.; deputy director for Operations, Joint Staff; commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic; and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.
In addition to being USFFC’s deputy commander, Lindsey served as director of the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Center of Excellence.
Lindsey received the 1997 Naval War College President’s Award for Academic Achievement and Community Service, and the 2007 Adm. Jeremy Boorda Award for Outstanding Integration of Analysis and Policy.
During Lindsey’s retirement ceremonies on Jan. 31, 2020, USFFC Commander Adm. Christopher W. Grady praised Lindsey for performing superbly in command at every level and taking his role as a mentor very seriously.
“He succeeded due to his absolute dedication to the mission,” Grady said. He also provided a “constant effort behind the scenes, working hard to remove barriers for the entire team.”
“I have been lucky and blessed to have been surrounded by great people throughout my entire career,” expressed Lindsey. “Anything that I may have achieved is due entirely to all of you in the audience today – my team of teams and my family of families.”
He and his wife, the former Linda Lee Brown of Chesapeake, Va. have a son, Ben, and a daughter, Blair.