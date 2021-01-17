ABC-45 brings back its Triad TV news

WINSTON-SALEM — As of Monday, WXLV-Channel 45, the ABC affiliate for the Triad, brought back local newscasts.

The newscasts will air weekdays at 6 and 11 p.m. on Channel 45.

The station is owned by Sinclair. The programming will be produced in partnership with ABC News and will give local viewers a newscast that is educational and timely, the TV station said in a news release.

“We understand that the Triad community is looking for a fresh perspective on local news,” WXLV-Channel 45 News Director Jake Peterson said in the release. “Viewers desire news that is both informative and easy to comprehend — which is why we’ll offer context and perspective with each story.”

The station has not presented local news since 2019, Peterson said.

The station previously had a news-share with Time Warner and then Spectrum. That ended in 2019 so that the station could produce its own local newscast

WXLV-Channel 45 is partnering with its sister stations in the state to bring viewers in the Triad the top stories from across North Carolina. The local and regional reporters will utilize social and digital platforms to give North Carolina viewers constant up-to-date information. The news team can be found at abc45.com/station/people.