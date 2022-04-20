Able Mable's Memoir: Stories of a childhood in the segregated South

EDEN

When she retired in July, Dr. Mable Springfield Scott didn’t let any grass grow under her feet.

After taking a couple of weeks off to spend with her husband, Paul, and their children in Greensboro, Scott burrowed herself in her office and spent hours each day writing her second book.

Her new memoir, “38126 KING’S KIDS … NOBODY SAID WE WERE POOR!” is based on family, faith and community, Scott said.

In the compelling memoir, the longtime public information officer for Rockingham County Government, describes her childhood in the segregated South, growing up in a Memphis public housing project and working as a kid on the city’s famed Beale Street.

Using poetry and prose, she explains how her family tried to shelter her from the hurt and hatred of segregation and inequality in the Jim Crow era.

Scott will share readings from her book on April 23 during “Conversations with Able Mable’’ at 1 p.m. at the Eden Public Library’s Fieldcrest Room at 598 S. Pierce Street here.

Scott reveals in her book what it was like to live in the very Memphis neighborhood where civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Indeed, Scott remembers the way the news shocked her family and community.

Recently, two mothers brought their daughters to meet Scott at her book signing at the Greensboro Central Library. The women told Scott they wanted their daughters to learn about life in the South before desegregation.

For Scott, it was King’s assassination by escaped convict James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel that forced the high school junior to wipe “her rose-colored glasses” and understand how hard it was for a person of color to survive in America, she said.

Fortunately, because of King’s leadership and her family’s positive strength, Scott said she never felt defeated. Nobody ever told her she was “poor, marginalized, impoverished, a failure, and couldn’t learn,’’ she wrote. In fact, growing up in the 38126 zip code community buoyed Scott’s sense of self-worth and her determination “to succeed, to achieve as King’s Kids!”

“Beale Street was a bustling, very busy area,” Scott said in an interview just after her retirement last year. “That’s where all the major African-Americans had their businesses.” Beale Street was nearly two miles from Scott’s home where she lived with her mother and her Grandmother she called “Dear.”

Although her family protected Scott from many cruelties her race suffered, she details those injustices in her book.

She describes herself as a bubbly little girl who asked questions from the time she could first talk.

Scott’s grandmother worked for her dentist brother. And when Scott’s mother went to work, the three-year-old Scott accompanied her grandmother to work.

Soon the little one was answering the office phone, and though Scott couldn’t write, she’d remember the names of patients who called and report their messages to her “Dear.’’

After she learned to read and write, she wrote down the messages, she said.

“This is what I thought all children did because some of my other friends went to work with their mothers and helped them in various ways,” Scott said. “Everybody in my family worked very hard at what they did.”

Most were skilled entrepreneurs and were the best at what they did, she said.

In this successful environment, Scott listened and learned, developing her knowledge and self confidence, she said.

“It got to the point I could go to the store and do things like that,” Scott said of her childhood, noting her uncle wrote down lists for her and dispatched her on errands.

“Dear tied the money up in a handkerchief and I went to the drug store on Beale Street and gave the pharmacist the list for supplies, even prescriptions,” she said. The pharmacist completed the order, put it in a bag and Scott carried it back to work.

In her book, Scott describes how she and her friends were sheltered in many ways. Parents protected them from: “true, hurtful pains of life in an unequal society where you had to work twice as hard to merely stay in the race and stay afloat during regimented, segregated storms that brought the blues of every day for those living in government projects,” she wrote.

“We survived because our unit made our commUNITY,” Scott said.

At 70, Scott has worked for the county, North Carolina A&T State University, Guilford County Schools, Greensboro City Schools, and WFMY-TV 2. Her first goal after retirement was to publish the first book of her memoirs.

The latter part of the memoir is filled with interesting information and a number of poems and rhymes popular in Scott’s early life. Several of the poems were penned by Scott, including, “April 4, 1968,” which details King’s last hours. Another original is “Protesters’ Blues,” a neighborhood poem about the sanitation worker’s strike in 1968 that drew King to Memphis.

In her epilogue, Scott admits: “I am very fortunate to still be alive and kicking because I escaped some traumatic experiences trying to prove I was grown and I could make my own decisions.”

And she promises to tell more of her life’s tales in another book she’s already busy composing.