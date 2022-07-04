Abortion rights march draws crowd of 1,000 in downtown Winston-Salem

Jessica Cunningham's mother fought for a woman's right to have an abortion in the years before Roe V. Wade became law in 1973.

On Saturday, Cunningham, wearing a Mind Your Own Uterus T-shirt, was following in her mother's footsteps, joining about 1,000 people who marched about three blocks down Fourth Street to the Federal Building on Main Street in protest of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark decision that protected women's right to an abortion.

"My Body, My Choice," they chanted, passing people eating lunch outside. A few workers on break from a local hotel joined in the chanting. Drivers honked their horns in supporting, setting off a wave of cheers.

"I had an abortion when I was 21, and if I had not, I would have died," said Cunningham, a traveling nurse currently working in Winston-Salem. "Every woman should have the right to decide what they want to do with their body, just like any other person. I'm concerned about back-alley abortions and women coming in septic because of what they did or others did."

Billed as We Won't Go Back Winston-Salem, the march brought together a diverse group of people, from young people to senior citizens, some of whom carried signs saying they attended for their granddaughters.

"My granddaughters, their choice" one sign read.

It's one of the reasons Debbie Harberger of Winston-Salem decided to brave the sweltering conditions on a holiday weekend.

"I was furious," Harberger, 63, said of the decision. "I enjoyed the freedom of choice in my reproductive years because of women before me who protected our rights. I'm here for them and for my daughters and granddaughters."

Harberger wore a shirt with a drawing of former Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the words "I Dissent."

"We have to do her proud," Harberger said.

Pamela Snider carried the sign “Mother by choice, Mother for choice” and brought her daughter with her to the protest.

Snider said that she came out to the protest because her mom became a mother very young and Snider believed it was because of her mother’s very religious upbringing.

“I 100 percent believe in women being able to make choices in their own lives,” she said.

She said that she chose to become pregnant and raised her daughter to have choices.

Becky Davis said she came in support of human rights.

She carried a sign that said “Democracy not theocracy” and explained that she is a strong Christian who believes in separation of church and state.

“I respect people’s right to have a pro-life view,” she said. “I don’t respect their right to force that on everyone else.”

Davis said she sees a lot of pro-life people doing things that aren’t, to her, pro-life, like advocating against universal health care and free contraception.

The march was the latest in a series of local events in the wake of the June 26 decision. Sunday's march appeared to be the biggest one yet.

Nicole Hensel, one of the march organizers, said Sunday's protest was about keeping the issue front and center on the minds of people, especially voters.

"This is about outreach and trying to let people know who their representatives are, and that their vote counts," Hensel said.

In North Carolina, where abortion is legal, Gov. Roy Cooper is likely to veto any legislation to change the law. Republicans do not have enough votes to override a veto.

Sunday's speakers included Carla Catalan Day, who is running for the N.C. House District 74 against Jeff Zenger. She emphasized the urgency of this year's elections.

"(The ruling) doesn’t just affect women in North Carolina, it affects women in the entire South,” she said. “You are sacred. Your body is divine. And only you can make the choices that are right for you."

The only counter-protestor showed up as the crowd was dispersing. A man wearing a neck gaiter past his nose, walked along the opposite side of the street, carrying a large oval sign with the word "Person" and the image of a fetus. Several of the marchers confronted the man but they soon left.

