MADISON — A Walnut Cove man crashed his SUV into the rear of a tractor trailer on US 311 near Teague Road on Feb. 14, according to authorities.

At around 10:34 a.m. that day, Glenn Thomas Sands, 73, was traveling west on US 311 in a Nissan Murano SUV behind Christopher John Sica, 41, of Mayodan, who drove a Mack truck pulling a semitrailer.

Sica slowed to make a right turn onto Teague Road, and when Sands failed to slow down, Sands crashed into Sica’s rear, an accident report from the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Sands suffered serious injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for treatment.

Sands was cited for failure to reduce speed. Investigators ruled that impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Madison man drives off road into creek

EDEN — On Feb. 13, a Madison man drove off Whetstone Creek Road near Irving Road and into a creek here, police said.

Cameron Michael Hairston, 29, was traveling south on Whetstone Creek Road at about 6:09 a.m. in a 2015 Honda Pilot SUV when he left the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, struck a fence and came to rest in a creek.

He was uninjured but was cited for failure to maintain lane control. Investigators said that driver impairment is not believed to be a factor in the accident.