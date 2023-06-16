REIDSVILLE — Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County (ADTS) recently announced the appointment of Depity Executive Director Brad Huffstetler.

Brad is native to Rockingham County and has worked in the triad for over 30 years.

He attended UNC-Greensboro, where he majored in Psychology, minored in Sociology and Communications. After college, Brad served as a police officer in Reidsville before transferring to a deputy sheriff’s position with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.

Through his law enforcement experience, he observed the real needs of people and saw ways he could make a difference in helping our community.

Brad also b rofit and non-profit sectors, having previously worked with the News & Record, United Way of Greater Greensboro, UNC-Greensboro, and Guilford Child Development. Most recently, Brad has worked with the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina as the Executive Director of the Education Foundation.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Brad has held numerous community leadership positions serving on the Board of Directors for Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, the development committee for Partnership for Children of Guilford, and continuing to serve Rockingham County as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff. Brad also served on ADTS’ Board of Directors for seven years.

Brad states ´"After years of involvement on the board of directors at Aging, Disability and Transit Services, I am very excited about the opportunity to be employed and work with ADTS. I anticipate earning the respect and trust of the employees at ADTS, as well as the citizens of Rockingham County. It is with great optimism that I look forward to continuing the magnificent work of this agency while looking for opportunities to grow and expand the legacy of ADTS and making a difference in the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities."

ADTS is a private nonprofit agency dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals by empowering them to achieve optimum health and well-being, independence, and participation in the community. This mission is accomplished through providing an array of community services including Home Care, Meals on Wheels (United Way supported), Meals with Friends Congregate Nutrition, LEAF Adult Day Care/Day Health, RCATS Public Access Transportation, skat bus transportation, Family Caregiver Support, and Advocacy and Referral Services. Learn more at www.adtsrc.org.

