Russell William Tucker was a Black man on trial for murder in 1996.

He was accused of killing Maurice Travone Williams, 23, a Kmart security guard shot to death on his first day of work. The 1994 killing happened after Tucker had stolen clothes and pulled out a gun when Williams and others tried to stop him from leaving the Kmart. Tucker fired at Williams and others as they ran away. Tucker later opened fire on a police car, injuring two others.

The evidence against Tucker was substantial, but two Winston-Salem prosecutors didn’t depend on that alone to win a conviction, Tucker’s lawyers say. Instead, they skirted the law to make sure he appeared at trial before an all-white jury.

Prosecutors used a “cheat sheet” from a seminar dubbed “Top Gun II” that taught attorneys across the state how to get around a U.S. Supreme Court ruling forbidding the rejection of jurors based on race, Tucker’s argument to the state Supreme Court states.

“Prosecutors were encouraged to paint Black jurors as exhibiting ‘resistance to authority,’ an ‘air of defiance,’ ‘lack of eye contact,’ and ‘anti-prosecution tendencies,” Tucker’s filing states about the Top Gun II training held by the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.

The result, Tucker’s attorneys argue, is that their client was convicted and sentenced to death by an all-white jury.

Now, about 27 years after his conviction, his attorneys have asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to order a new trial.

Civil rights advocates say the Supreme Court has an opportunity with Tucker’s case to correct one injustice, and to also clarify what claims it will accept as evidence that prosecutors unfairly excluded jurors because they are Black.

“The exclusion of Black people from juries is a long-standing problem in North Carolina stretching back to the days of Jim Crow,” said Gretchen M. Engel, executive director of The Center for Death Penalty Litigation, in a statement. “But rarely is the evidence so clear as in Mr. Tucker’s case.”

About half of the 137 people on North Carolina’s death row were convicted with juries that were all white or had one person of color, according to the center.

North Carolina courts are behind other neighboring states in terms of enforcing a 1996 U.S. Supreme Court decision that prevents prosecutors from excluding jurors on the basis of race, experts say. Until last year, no North Carolina convictions had been overturned in response to the decision. The situation allowed prosecutors to strike prospective Black and Hispanic jurors with impunity, according to center.

However, before the Supreme Court can consider whether prosecutors excluded jurors based on their race, they must decide whether they can even consider Tucker’s arguments about jury selection for his trial.

A Superior Court judge previously denied Tucker’s motion to have his conviction vacated, saying he couldn’t consider the jury selection argument because no new evidence has been presented.

It was the appeal of that judge’s decision that recently led to the case being heard before the Supreme Court.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Danielle Elder also contends the cheat sheet isn’t new evidence. Tucker should have raised the concern, which was brought up at the trial, sooner in his many previous appeals and motions to have his convictions vacated.

Tucker’s attorneys contend they didn’t discover the cheat sheet until 2015 after it was provided as evidence in another Forsyth County case. But Elder contends it was provided to Tucker’s defense team much sooner.

The Superior Court judge also rejected a Michigan State University study as new evidence. It showed that one of the prosecutors in Tucker’s trial struck 62% of Black jurors and only 20% of white people in four of his cases.

Prosecutors didn’t seat two Black men on the jury who said they were reluctant to impose the death penalty, Elder contends. A third Black juror, who fell asleep during jury selection, said her shift work made it hard to stay awake during the trial.

Tucker’s attorneys argued that white jurors who had similar concerns were allowed on the jury.