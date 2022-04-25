Aerial sculpture returns to Greensboro's LeBauer Park with new color scheme

GREENSBORO — Janet Echelman's iconic aerial sculpture, "Where We Met," has returned to downtown LeBauer Park in a new color scheme.

Hung on Monday morning, the refreshed net sculpture displays vibrant pinks and blues as it billows over the UNCG Great Lawn of the park at 208 N. Davie St.

The Carolyn & Maurice LeBauer Park made its public debut in August 2016, with the $1 million sculpture by Echelman, an internationally acclaimed artist, hanging above.

Carolyn LeBauer made the $10 million bequest to the Community Foundation that financed the park.

A gift from the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation financed Echelman’s net sculpture. It was the largest outdoor art installation in the Southeast.

The artwork had been down since December 2021, said Amanda Miller, director of programs and marketing for Greensboro Downtown Parks.

It was removed in the week after Festival of Lights in December and shipped to Diamond Nets, Inc. in Washington state in January, Miller said.

It had been undergoing a makeover at Diamond Nets in partnership with Echelman, Greensboro Downtown Parks, and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment, Greensboro Downtown Parks said in Monday's announcement.

Before the change, it had been yellow/orange with blue stripes.

The new color scheme is the first of a three-part series of developments to the sculpture over the next 15 years.

Every five years, the park will welcome a new color variation of the artwork representative of the process of change in the community, the news release said.

The sculpture’s form, based on the historic railway routes of Greensboro’s textile industry, will remain the same while the colors of the fibers used to weave the finished work will change over time.

The nighttime lighting scheme will remain unchanged, as the new colors interact with the iconic pink glow that has become a hallmark of downtown's skyline.

Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park.

It serves as the executive management of the city's downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.

The park is free of charge for all visitors, who are encouraged to stop by to see the sculpture, to take photos, to picnic under its woven threads, and to make memories.