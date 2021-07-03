After 2020 shutdown, Next Level Skills Camp will be back on track later this month

The 16th Next Level Skills Football Camp will be held at the Reidsville Varsity football training complex adjacent to Community Stadium behind Reidsville Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24.

Founders Reggie Chestnut and Rashad Slade, both former Rams as well as collegiate players, are not only the camp founders, but coordinators that bring together top head and position coaches from across the state of North Carolina to groom the next generation of youth and high school football players.

The camp is open to young players ranging from ages 5 up to rising high school freshmen eager to gain an edge on the competition.

Current and former Reidsville players are on site to help conduct a variety of skills competitions and teach drills during the camp.

The Reidsville varsity program has a state-best 22 football state championships over the course of the history of the program.

The Rams have won four out of the last five state championships and many of those veterans came through the camp in prior years and now share the lessons that helped them become title winners.