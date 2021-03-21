After record floods, eastern N.C. leaders say they need help. Before the next big storm.

WHITEVILLE — Even though his city is applying for a federal resilience grant, Mayor Terry Mann is worried that it won't be competitive when matched up against proposals from larger cities and counties with specialists on staff.

"None of us have engineers on staff and we just can't afford to get these projects designed and not know that we're going to get this grant funding," he said.

The Eastern N.C. Recovery and Resiliency Alliance, a newly formalized coalition of governments that has been working with advocacy groups, is advancing a series of proposals that it says will help the region better prepare for future storms like Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The group has called for a series of legislative measures that would fund a statewide flood blueprint. The alliance began meeting informally in the months after Hurricane Florence caused more than $22 billion in damage.

"I and several other leaders found value in sharing advice and concerns amongst each other, as we all were impacted," said Bill Saffo, Wilmington's mayor. He added that more than 60 mayors and county officials from the region have participated in the group's meetings.