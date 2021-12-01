After two decades of service, Pegram will not seek re-election

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Clerk of Court J. Mark Pegram announced Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Pegram, 60, the county's third longest serving clerk of court, was elected in 2002.

“I have had a great career serving citizens of the county and the state for over 40 years,” Pegram said during a recent interview. “It’s been an honor and a privilege and I am very humble that the citizens put their faith in me.”

The two other clerks with legacies of long service were Robert Galloway, who held the position for 28 years from 1804 to 1832, and Frankie Williams, who served in the post for 25 years from 1972 to 1997. At the end of this term, Pegram will have served for 20 years.

A 1979 graduate of Reidsville High School, Pegram began his law enforcement career in 1982 as an officer with the Reidsville Police Department. He went on to work as a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy and for the North Carolina Attorney General’s Sheriff’s Education Training and Standard Commission in Raleigh.

As Clerk of Court, Pegram is ex-officio judge of probate and the keeper of all the county court records.