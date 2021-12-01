 Skip to main content
After two decades of service, Pegram will not seek re-election
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Clerk of Court J. Mark Pegram announced Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Pegram, 60, the county's third longest serving clerk of court, was elected in 2002.

“I have had a great career serving citizens of the county and the state for over 40 years,” Pegram said during a recent interview. “It’s been an honor and a privilege and I am very humble that the citizens put their faith in me.”

The two other clerks with legacies of long service were Robert Galloway, who held the position for 28 years from 1804 to 1832, and Frankie Williams, who served in the post for 25 years from 1972 to 1997. At the end of this term, Pegram will have served for 20 years.

A 1979 graduate of Reidsville High School, Pegram began his law enforcement career in 1982 as an officer with the Reidsville Police Department. He went on to work as a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy and for the North Carolina Attorney General’s Sheriff’s Education Training and Standard Commission in Raleigh.

As Clerk of Court, Pegram is ex-officio judge of probate and the keeper of all the county court records.

In the role of ex-officio judge of probate, Pegram holds court and hears matters that the district and superior court judges do not. These special proceedings include matters, such as land partitions, foreclosures, adoptions and incompetency/guardianship determinations, as well as estate matters.

Pegram further manages the estates, civil, criminal, financial and juvenile divisions.

He also oversees 29 employees, the largest staff in the courthouse. The staff must manage trust funds for minors and record civil and criminal court judgments against individuals.

“The clerk is the hub of the justice system,” Pegram explained.

Son of LaVerne Pegram and the late Joe Pegram of Reidsville, Pegram is married to the former Denise Higdon. They have two daughters, Rebekah, who works as the public information officer for the county; and Meredith, a Rockingham County High School sophomore and a top competitor on the school’s golf team. The Pegrams are members of Holy Infant Catholic Church.

Pegram is a former chairman of Hospice of Rockingham County, past president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, a former board member of the N.C. Guardianship Association and former board member of the Rockingham Community College Foundation.

Mark Pegram

Pegram 

 Courtesy of Mark Pegram

A glimpse of history

Rockingham County Clerks of Superior Court, 1786-present

1. Thomas Henderson  1786-1792

2. *William Bethel       1792-1804

3. *Robert Gallaway    1804-1832

4. Robert Gallaway Jr.  1832-1833

5. Joseph Holderby      1833-1841

6. Thomas B. Wheeler  1841-1853

7. William M. Ellington  1853-1865

8. James Irvin              1865-1866

9. Allen P. Smith           1866-1867

10. George H. Holderby 1867-1868

11. Thomas A. Ragland 1868-1874

12. David Settle            1874-1885

13. John T. Pannill         1885-1894

14. Thomas S. Malloy    1894-1898

15. James V. Price         1898-1906

16. James T. Smith        1906-1919

17. J. Earle McMichael    1919-1920

18. Hunter K. Penn        1920-1926

19. Major T. Smith         1926-1942

20. Theodore C. Bethea 1942-1947

21. Leon W. Worsham    1947-1948

22. *John W. Satterfield 1948-1966

23. J. Hoyte Stultz, Jr.    1966-1969

24. David Blackwell        1969-1972

25. Mrs. Frankie C. Williams 1972-1997

26. Ms. Margaret Russell 1997-2002

27. J. Mark Pegram 2002-

* Died in office

