After two decades of service, Pegram will not seek re-election

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Clerk of Court J. Mark Pegram announced Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Pegram, 60, the county's third longest serving clerk of court, was elected in 2002.
“I have had a great career serving citizens of the county and the state for over 40 years,” Pegram said during a recent interview. “It’s been an honor and a privilege and I am very humble that the citizens put their faith in me.”
The two other clerks with legacies of long service were Robert Galloway, who held the position for 28 years from 1804 to 1832, and Frankie Williams, who served in the post for 25 years from 1972 to 1997. At the end of this term, Pegram will have served for 20 years.
A 1979 graduate of Reidsville High School, Pegram began his law enforcement career in 1982 as an officer with the Reidsville Police Department. He went on to work as a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy and for the North Carolina Attorney General’s Sheriff’s Education Training and Standard Commission in Raleigh.
As Clerk of Court, Pegram is ex-officio judge of probate and the keeper of all the county court records.
In the role of ex-officio judge of probate, Pegram holds court and hears matters that the district and superior court judges do not. These special proceedings include matters, such as land partitions, foreclosures, adoptions and incompetency/guardianship determinations, as well as estate matters.
Pegram further manages the estates, civil, criminal, financial and juvenile divisions.
He also oversees 29 employees, the largest staff in the courthouse. The staff must manage trust funds for minors and record civil and criminal court judgments against individuals.
“The clerk is the hub of the justice system,” Pegram explained.
Son of LaVerne Pegram and the late Joe Pegram of Reidsville, Pegram is married to the former Denise Higdon. They have two daughters, Rebekah, who works as the public information officer for the county; and Meredith, a Rockingham County High School sophomore and a top competitor on the school’s golf team. The Pegrams are members of Holy Infant Catholic Church.
Pegram is a former chairman of Hospice of Rockingham County, past president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, a former board member of the N.C. Guardianship Association and former board member of the Rockingham Community College Foundation.