REIDSVILLE — Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County began offering a free shuttle service for veterans to the VA Clinic in Kernersville on March 20.

The shuttle will run every Monday, except for major holidays, and will be free to any reserve member or veteran of the United States Military. Pick-up points will be at all three Walmart Store locations in Rockingham County, and the shuttle will run several times throughout the day, allowing riders to pick the best time to accommodate their appointments.

Riders may travel with one attendant/caregiver on the shuttle, and pre-scheduling is required through the RCATS office, as the service is first come, first served.

“It means so much to all of us here to be able to provide a service that gives back to a population that has given so much for us.” said Transportation Director for Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County Meggan Odell.

“This has been a long time coming, and we are excited to get it started.”

Brochures and fliers with the pick-up times from each Walmart location will soon be distributed. For more information, call: 336-347-2287, extensions 224 or 232.

Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County is a 501©(3) agency providing an integrated system of services, resources, and supports for Rockingham County seniors, adults with disabilities, and their families. The organization’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals by empowering them to achieve optimum health and well-being, independence, and participation in the community. ADTS offers fully accredited in-home aide and case management services; adult day health and enrichment at the L.E.A.F. Center; public access transportation through RCATS vans & the skat bus systems; nutrition services through Meals on Wheels (United Way supported) and Meals with Friends congregate programs; and information and referral assistance for caregivers.

Learn more at www.adtsrc.org or contact ADTS at 336-349-2343