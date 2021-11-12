Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County (ADTS) Launches Meals on Wheels Delivery Truck Initiative

REIDSVILLE — Aging, Disability & Transit Services (ADTS) of Rockingham County's Meals on Wheels program this week launched a campaign to fund a new truck needed to carry hot food to older adults in the county's most rural areas.

The "Meals on Wheels Delivery Truck Initiative'' will help ADTS in its goal of delivering 1,200 hot nutritious meals monthly— a new aim to replace the frozen meals the service has been providing with deliveries every two weeks.

Such a change will improve health status and quality of life for the county's citizens of advanced age and will help decrease social isolation for hundreds, ADTS leaders said in a recent press release.

In the spring, ADTS held a fundraiser to secure funds for a temperature-controlled truck. The community raised $22,600 toward the cost of the vehicle, while Tech Authority provided a match of $2,500 to help kick off the drive. Wells Fargo provided an $8,000 grant to bring the total to $30,600. These funds covered more than half of the cost of the delivery truck.