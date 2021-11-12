Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County (ADTS) Launches Meals on Wheels Delivery Truck Initiative

REIDSVILLE — Aging, Disability & Transit Services (ADTS) of Rockingham County's Meals on Wheels program this week launched a campaign to fund a new truck needed to carry hot food to older adults in the county's most rural areas.
The "Meals on Wheels Delivery Truck Initiative'' will help ADTS in its goal of delivering 1,200 hot nutritious meals monthly— a new aim to replace the frozen meals the service has been providing with deliveries every two weeks.
Such a change will improve health status and quality of life for the county's citizens of advanced age and will help decrease social isolation for hundreds, ADTS leaders said in a recent press release.
In the spring, ADTS held a fundraiser to secure funds for a temperature-controlled truck. The community raised $22,600 toward the cost of the vehicle, while Tech Authority provided a match of $2,500 to help kick off the drive. Wells Fargo provided an $8,000 grant to bring the total to $30,600. These funds covered more than half of the cost of the delivery truck.
“We are excited about this initiative and the positive impact it will have for our home-bound older adults. As the population of older adults grows, we rely on continued support from our community to help us to meet the expanding needs. We are grateful to the community and our partners for helping us ensure that older adults across our community receive the daily nutrition and companionship they need to thrive,'' said ADTS Executive Director Cathy Powers.
Meals on Wheels is a service of ADTS that supports older adults to live more nourished and independent lives by providing not only nutritious food, but a safety check, and a daily visit. The program is much more than just a meal as it aims to increase the quality of life, reduce unnecessary ER visits, hospitalizations, and premature institutionalization. Last year, ADTS served more than 65,000 meals to seniors in need.
United Way of Rockingham County generously supports Meals on Wheels. For more information about how you can help, contact ADTS at 336-349-2343.