Albaad develops COVID-19-killing wipe, triples business since start of pandemic

REIDSVILLE — The pandemic has brought an odd silver lining — a boost in economic development from the growth of one major global manufacturer here.

Albaad, among the world's top producers of disinfectant and antibacterial wet wipes and other personal care products, has tripled production since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis. And just this week, the Israel-based company announced the development of a new wet wipe dubbed "Cleanitize" — approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus.

"Albaad is one of the most innovative manufacturers in Reidsville and has been for many years,'' said Reidsville's Economic Development Director Jeff Garstka. "Their ability to adapt to the market demand has kept them as an essential business during the pandemic.''

The new product means new machines and new jobs for Reidsville and Rockingham County, though the exact number of new positions was not immediately available.

Ivi Williams, Albaad's local human resource manager, is advertising full-time positions for case packers and machine operators with hourly pay between $10-$12.50, plus full health benefits.

Job seekers are invited to apply at Indeed.com, link to Albaad.com/about-us/careers/jobs, or apply in person at the plant at 129 S. Technology Drive.