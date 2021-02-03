Albaad develops COVID-19-killing wipe, triples business since start of pandemic

REIDSVILLE — The pandemic has brought an odd silver lining — a boost in economic development from the growth of one major global manufacturer here.
Albaad, among the world's top producers of disinfectant and antibacterial wet wipes and other personal care products, has tripled production since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis. And just this week, the Israel-based company announced the development of a new wet wipe dubbed "Cleanitize" — approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus.
"Albaad is one of the most innovative manufacturers in Reidsville and has been for many years,'' said Reidsville's Economic Development Director Jeff Garstka. "Their ability to adapt to the market demand has kept them as an essential business during the pandemic.''
The new product means new machines and new jobs for Reidsville and Rockingham County, though the exact number of new positions was not immediately available.
Ivi Williams, Albaad's local human resource manager, is advertising full-time positions for case packers and machine operators with hourly pay between $10-$12.50, plus full health benefits.
Job seekers are invited to apply at Indeed.com, link to Albaad.com/about-us/careers/jobs, or apply in person at the plant at 129 S. Technology Drive.
Albaad Holdings announced in 2018 that the company planned to create 300 jobs here by 2022 in addition to the 225 staff it already had in place. The new jobs were expected to bring average annual salary of $38,000, company officials said.
The state in 2018 approved proposed incentives that could reach $3.7 million if Albaad meets job and investment thresholds by 2022.
"The city has hosted two job fairs for them in the past few months, and we are eager to continue to assist them in finding quality talent to fill the much needed positions they have available. Their continued growth in jobs and capital investment is a testament to the business climate in Reidsville," Garstka said.
Albaad will market Cleanitize to schools, healthcare facilities, businesses and families.
"We pride ourselves on our exceptional product quality that incorporates innovative materials and formulations with top-of-the-line quality,” said Dan Mesika, Albaad CEO. “The EPA's approval recognizes that Cleanitize wipes are effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Bleach free and with no chemical smell, the product kills 99.9% of the virus that causes COVID-19, when used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces, the company said in a news release.
“We are proud to offer Made in the USA products under the Cleanitize brand and utilize our global infrastructure from development to manufacturing, and all steps in between,” said Jim Peliotes, Albaad US President, via news release.
“Our innovative wipes and other products continue our mission of supporting health and happiness for consumers and health care workers.”