 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alleged child sex offender skips court date, arrested in Summerfield
0 Comments

Alleged child sex offender skips court date, arrested in Summerfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harry Willard

Willard

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Harry Moyer Willard, Jr., 65, also known by the alias, Harry Lee Willard, Sr., was arrested Thursday after failing to appear in court Monday on charges of a statutory sex offense with a child, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Willard had been allowed to live at home using a GPS Based Monitoring system as a condition of his release from jail after he posted a $200,000 secured bond.

Instead of attending his Monday court appearance, Willard cut his monitoring device from his ankle and fled his residence at 14774 US 158 West in Summerfield.

RCSO deputies and investigators apprehended Willard at his home after receiving a tip that he had returned.

Authorities charged Willard with outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear in court and interfering with GPS Monitoring Device. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,025,000 secured bond.

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockingham schools to be closed Wednesday
News

Rockingham schools to be closed Wednesday

Schools were also closed on Tuesday following the weekend storm, which dropped several inches of snow and ice across the region. There was no school on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert