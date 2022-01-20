Alleged child sex offender skips court date, arrested in Summerfield

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Harry Moyer Willard, Jr., 65, also known by the alias, Harry Lee Willard, Sr., was arrested Thursday after failing to appear in court Monday on charges of a statutory sex offense with a child, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Willard had been allowed to live at home using a GPS Based Monitoring system as a condition of his release from jail after he posted a $200,000 secured bond.

Instead of attending his Monday court appearance, Willard cut his monitoring device from his ankle and fled his residence at 14774 US 158 West in Summerfield.

RCSO deputies and investigators apprehended Willard at his home after receiving a tip that he had returned.

Authorities charged Willard with outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear in court and interfering with GPS Monitoring Device. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,025,000 secured bond.