Always COVID-19, and Never Christmas? Or is it?

The world we live in is not as it ought to be.

In this age of super viruses like COVID-19, it feels distinctly raw and broken.

Such threats cause us to wonder like Mr. Tumnus, the faun, in C.S. Lewis’ magical book, "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," who with great resignation, says, “It is winter in Narnia and has been forever so long…(the White Witch) has got all of Narnia under her thumb...Always winter and never Christmas; think of that!”

Many of our hearts are broken, weary and anxious this Christmas. We are certain only of uncertainty, and humanity seems fearful of hope itself.

We are relegated to our homes under curfews and must remain distanced from friends and loved ones.

Even when in public we are masked and distanced such that we often miss the smiles and touch that make us human.

We mourn the loss of loved ones as COVID-19 claims residents of our county, and we are battling the isolating effects of sickness in our own daily lives.

At the time Lewis wrote his Narnia series, the world was arguably in similar turmoil. Great Britain of 1950 was still healing from WWII, and the polio epidemic was surging.