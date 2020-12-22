Always COVID-19, and Never Christmas? Or is it?

The world we live in is not as it ought to be.
In this age of super viruses like COVID-19, it feels distinctly raw and broken.
Such threats cause us to wonder like Mr. Tumnus, the faun, in C.S. Lewis’ magical book, "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," who with great resignation, says, “It is winter in Narnia and has been forever so long…(the White Witch) has got all of Narnia under her thumb...Always winter and never Christmas; think of that!”
Many of our hearts are broken, weary and anxious this Christmas. We are certain only of uncertainty, and humanity seems fearful of hope itself.
We are relegated to our homes under curfews and must remain distanced from friends and loved ones.
Even when in public we are masked and distanced such that we often miss the smiles and touch that make us human.
We mourn the loss of loved ones as COVID-19 claims residents of our county, and we are battling the isolating effects of sickness in our own daily lives.
At the time Lewis wrote his Narnia series, the world was arguably in similar turmoil. Great Britain of 1950 was still healing from WWII, and the polio epidemic was surging.
Like COVID-19, the polio virus was highly contagious, often fatal and crippled most of its victims.
And like the novel coronavirus, polio targeted some of the most vulnerable in society.
In 1950 alone, nearly 48,000 cases were recorded worldwide. Two-thirds of those patients were children, ages 5-9, and many lived in poverty.
The world was not as it ought to be, yet the resilience of the human spirit was resoundingly present.
Lewis, who grew up in Belfast in Northern Ireland, was no stranger to the fears wrought by pandemics.
During his childhood, more than a million people a year died from tuberculosis in Europe alone.
Like today, isolation was a chief tool of the era for protection against infection. Indeed, Lewis and his brother, Warren, were quarantined inside their home even when it rained.
Warren Lewis wrote fondly about the brothers looking out past the dim hills beyond their nursery window claiming, “our world’s limit, a distant land, strange and unattainable ... my brother’s gifts began to develop ... in that childhood staring out ... some first beginnings of a vision that ran through his written work.”
The brothers went on to fight in WWI and experienced not only the horrors of war, but the devastation of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
Lewis did not shy away from these backdrops of suffering in his storytelling, but instead transformed hardship into stories of joy and redemption, which he often described as being "surprised by joy."
Some of my daughters’ favorite stories come from the Bible, a critical source Lewis considered foundational to his writing and to the qualities of truth and beauty and goodness in his life.
My girls love the story of the Wise Men and the gigantic star they followed to Bethlehem. A children's Bible beautifully proclaims that the “darker the night got, the brighter the star shined.”
Light cannot exist without darkness to illuminate it.
This contrast should make our hearts sing as we think about this particular Christmas season. Even while the ugliness and despair of COVID-19 exists, God’s redemption story shines brighter in beauty and hope.
Our Savior enters our world at such a time as this and perhaps in the most quiet yet certain way that it will not always be winter and that Christmas is indeed coming.
As we contemplate this uniquely quiet Christmas, consider the words of the Austrian hymn, "Silent Night": “How silently, how silently, the wondrous gift is given.”
May those words give you and your family peace and hope as we enter the new year knowing that Christmas is here and spring is coming.