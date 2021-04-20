American Shakespeare Center set to return to live performances beginning May 13

The Venues

The season begins May 13 with Macbeth, performed through Sept. 5 outdoors at a Staunton location to be announced. Henry V begins June 17 at ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre; performances of Henry V run through Sept. 4. Playing in repertory with Henry V in the Blackfriars will be All’s Well That Ends Well, beginning Aug. 5.

American Shakespeare Center pioneered pandemic safety practices in 2020 with its SafeStart Season, in which a full season of live theatre was produced with no cases of Covid reported from the artists, staff or audience. In the 2021 season both venues will comply with CDC and county and state health regulations, which may include socially-distanced seating, required mask-wearing, and hand sanitizer stations. Touchless ticketing and digital playbills will be available. Up-to-date information on SafeStart accommodations at performances will be available on the ASC website at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

Tickets for the 2021 Actors’ Renaissance season shows are available now. 2021 subscriptions are also on sale. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling 1-877-682-4236.

About the American Shakespeare Center

The American Shakespeare Center recovers the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theatre, language, and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education. Year-round in Staunton’s Blackfriars Playhouse — the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre — ASC’s innovative programming and “shamelessly entertaining” (The Washington Post) productions have shared the delights of Shakespeare, modern classics and new plays with millions over the past 30 years. Beyond the Playhouse, ASC is a hub for Shakespeare education and scholarship and tours nationally from Texas to Maine each year with a repertory of three plays. Founded in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express, the organization became the American Shakespeare Center in 2005 and can be found online at www.americanshakespearecenter.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. ASC programming is sponsored in part by the Ambrose Monell Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, The Shubert Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the generosity of countless donors.