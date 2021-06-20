An extraordinary ordinary man

He always recommends the very best resources and referrals to alleviate his patients’ pain, and he will work diligently to get them answers.

Indeed, he walks with them through their emotional, physical, and spiritual journey as if they were family and until they feel at peace and confident with what they are facing medically.

Any patient who entered his exam room could expect a warm hug and the most sincere eyes meeting their own gaze.

For most, the healing starts the moment they walk in. While his medical knowledge is first-class, his sincerity, authenticity, and willingness to go above and beyond to care for others has been a mainstay of his superpowers.

It is certainly true that behind every great man is a great woman, so I’d be remiss without saying that my dad would not be the man he is without my mom.

Over the years she has quietly and gracefully empowered my dad by advising and praying for him, even as he sacrificed important moments with our family to serve the greater community.

In her own way, and as a family, we’ve each sacrificed, but I know my mom’s has been the greatest. She has, humbly and with love, encouraged him to provide the very best care for all of his patients.