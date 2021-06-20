An extraordinary ordinary man

For Father’s Day, Lindsay Moore pays tribute to her father, Don Moore, a longtime family practitioner in western Rockingham County, who recently retired.
MADISON — In full disclosure, I don’t really believe in luck, but if I did, I’d say I won the parent lottery when I was born in the spring of 1981.
This premise rests entirely on the fact that God, in His great mercy and goodness, predestined me to have two incredible parents, Don and Sue Moore. Since it is Father’s Day, I would like to reflect on my dad whom many know as “Dr. Moore.”
As the middle of three daughters, I was without a doubt the most challenging of the Moore girls and received more disciplinary correction than both of my sisters combined.
To aggravate my mother, I often would tell her that her punishment didn’t bother me. One can imagine my mother’s level of frustration, yet it was my dad’s authoritative words that prompted sincere introspection.
For anyone who knows my dad, knows he has a kind and sensitive soul, but is equally firm and desires others to improve under his “care.”
So as a child, his words not only called me to reflection, but more importantly, urged me to become a better friend, daughter, sister and ultimately, mother.
Reminding us we were beautiful
My dad rarely missed an occasion to remind us that we were beautiful and loved. There were many times during my childhood and early adult years when my dad would return from a long medical conference out of state with gorgeous dresses as gifts—each handpicked for my sisters and me with the most exquisite eye. By bestowing on us these lovely things, my father was reminding us how beautiful we were to him.
Crawdads and other adventures along the Mayo
Growing up along the Mayo River, my sisters and I had many adventures with my dad. I was definitely the tom boy among the siblings.
I enjoyed getting muddied in the creek, hunting for crawdads under the rocks, and picking up field mice for show and tell.
Like my father, I was always curious about nature and ready for adventure. I was my dad’s “right hand man,” clearing trails and highlighting nature’s beauty for friends and family when they visited us.
Many people asked me as a young girl whether my dad played golf regularly like other professionals.
I laughed and would say, ‘No, unless you call a chainsaw or weed eater a golf club.’ These were the tools he used, not to manicure nature, but to clear paths so others could see its beauty. True and genuine beauty has always been an important quality to my dad.
Bulbs by the thousands
One of my favorite childhood memories is from the early fall of 1990. I vividly recall my dad waking me up early for the ambitious task of planting more than 1,000 daffodil bulbs alongside our family home.
We were so motivated that we easily planted another 1,000 along our loop road before we were done.
Over thirty years, the blooms have multiplied yielding over 10,000 daffodils each spring. This proliferation of beauty in many ways reflects the sensitive, yet tenacious, spirit of my dad.
His servant leadership has exponentially improved the lives he has loved, prayed over, and had the privilege of caring for over four decades.
I know most little girls think of their dads as their Prince Charming; however, I have always believed my dad to be a superhero.
I think there’s very little my dad is not able to do. Whether offering creative insight or executing new ideas, my father faces all challenges with excellence.
When my sisters and I had school projects as little girls, he would assist with childlike zeal, not to do the work for us, but to give us artistic vision and insight about how to make our work the most innovative and well-designed.
His perfectionism did not come with judgment or criticism, but instead inspired us to think outside the box and strive to do all things exceptionally well.
The animal whisperer
One of my dad’s superpowers is that he is an animal whisperer.
There are more times than I can remember when an animal on our property, wild or domesticated, would find itself badly injured and my dad would heal it with his medical skill.
He has a particular love for swans, and over the years, we have had around 20 reside on our pond.
I fondly remember carrying swan eggs in an incubator to school on the bus and and later watching them hatch in my classroom.
My dad always encouraged us to make observations and to care for animals with the compassion. On several occasions we found our swans with large gaping wounds which my dad would pack with gauze and ably suture in our backyard.
Those swans he healed seemed seemed to know that my Dad loved them and would protect them at any cost. And to this day, many will come right up to him and lay their heads on his lap. As he holds them, it’s not unusual for them to wrap their necks around his as if to hug him and say “thank you.’’
Educational opportunities
My sisters and I are the most grateful for the endless educational opportunities my parents offered us.
In fact, we’d often laugh when our parents wondered why it was difficult for us to find jobs upon graduation with our liberal arts degrees.
We would smile and remind them that if they had only taken us to the beach instead of museums while on vacation, we wouldn’t have ended up as history and art history majors.
A love of learning
Such educational trips were prompted by my dad’s love of learning and his desire to be a lifelong student and to experience new places and cultures. Although we did visit the beach on occasion, it was important to our parents that we experienced educational family togetherness.
Community members, in fact, remember my dad well as a young student with loads of curiosity.
Always a scientist at heart with the creativity of an artist, my dad, now 70, was known as a youngster for his organizational and visionary abilities.
These qualities were nurtured by his parents, the late Leland and Lucille Moore of Madison. They worked at a family-owned service station and Gem- Dandy, respectively.
They were quiet and kind parents of two sons. My dad’s older brother, Leland “Butch” Moore Jr., was a starting defensive back at Catawba College and later served as an officer in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. My dad, seven years his junior, however, was a renaissance man.
There was very little my dad could not do as a child and even less as an adult. He rode horses, scientifically categorized whole butterfly and insect collections, molded clay images of friends, and earned straight As throughout school.
At the former Madison-Mayodan High School, he earned the totite of valedictorian and went on to study zoology at UNC Chapel Hill. From there, he went onto Wake Forest University’s Bowman Gray School of Medicine.
Upon graduation, my dad had many opportunities presented to him that might have awarded him comfort and stability. But his primary goal was to come home and take care of the teachers ,family members and friends who had loved him and equipped him to pursue medicine.
After nearly six years of wooing his high school sweetheart, my dad finally convinced my mom to be his wife.
They were married the spring of his final year in medical school and spent their honeymoon years in Roanoke, where my dad completed his three-year residency in family medicine.
With my mom and older sister in tow, he returned to Rockingham County in 1980 to help the late Dr. Weldon Joyce, western Rockingham’s longtime general physician who was aging and needed help caring for the region’s growing population.
At the time, the practice cared for just under 2,000 patients. Now, more than 40 years later, Western Rockingham Family Medicine boasts over 10,000 patients.
As a physician, my dad listens not only with his ears, but with his heart, always going above and beyond what insurance would dictate to care for patients both young and old.
He always recommends the very best resources and referrals to alleviate his patients’ pain, and he will work diligently to get them answers.
Indeed, he walks with them through their emotional, physical, and spiritual journey as if they were family and until they feel at peace and confident with what they are facing medically.
Any patient who entered his exam room could expect a warm hug and the most sincere eyes meeting their own gaze.
For most, the healing starts the moment they walk in. While his medical knowledge is first-class, his sincerity, authenticity, and willingness to go above and beyond to care for others has been a mainstay of his superpowers.
It is certainly true that behind every great man is a great woman, so I’d be remiss without saying that my dad would not be the man he is without my mom.
Over the years she has quietly and gracefully empowered my dad by advising and praying for him, even as he sacrificed important moments with our family to serve the greater community.
In her own way, and as a family, we’ve each sacrificed, but I know my mom’s has been the greatest. She has, humbly and with love, encouraged him to provide the very best care for all of his patients.
It is difficult to fully give my dad the credit he is due because his strengths and gifts to me and others are so numerous.
From his early years to present, my dad is steadfast and serves all who cross his path with love and selflessness.
In the world we live in today, he’s a rare gift, and if the very qualities of his heart could be harvested by all of mankind, the ripple effect would radically change the culture of our country. My dad is a man whose heart is rooted in his faith in the Almighty, which is the true and eternal source of his superpowers. My dad knows that ultimate healing comes from our Creator.
If you wish to see a life fully lived with genuine love, look no further than my dad. He epitomizes the idea of loving and serving others versus choosing a life of self protection and insincerity.
While the loss of his beloved patients, changes in healthcare and decreased time with our family were challenging at times, his rewards from providing compassionate medical care to his community have produced infinite beauty and enriched our family.
My dad will be the first to say that his time as a physician has yielded much more in his life than what he invested. He credits this entirely to the wonderful patients he had the joy of loving and serving.
Each day I think about the prayer my dad shared with us each morning of my childhood during our rides to school.
It was very simple: he prayed he would be the very best doctor he could be that day. In the same way, I thank God for the privilege of having one of the very best of men guide me through this life.