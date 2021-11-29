An N.C. Christmas tree shortage has some ringing alarm instead of jingle bells

HENDERSON — What is Christmas without a Christmas tree?

This small town in Vance County may be about to find out.

For the first time in half a century the Henderson Optimist Club will not be selling Christmas trees.

“We can’t get any trees,” said Tommy Farmer, the president of the organization.

For years, the Optimist Club took over a local lot. Farmer said they had been doing that since the late 1960s.

But not this year.

A statement from the club said “logistical ordering issues” are to blame.

Actually, it’s a little more serious than that. According to the N.C. Christmas Tree Association, more than half of the 80 growers the association represents are already sold out.

Consider Bottomley’s Evergreens & Farms in Sparta, one of the larger Christmas tree growers in western North Carolina. Manager Mike Wagoner said they have been sold out “basically all year.”

The problem stems from the fact that small and mid-size growers are not producing as many trees as they did in previous years.