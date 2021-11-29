An N.C. Christmas tree shortage has some ringing alarm instead of jingle bells

HENDERSON — What is Christmas without a Christmas tree?
This small town in Vance County may be about to find out.
For the first time in half a century the Henderson Optimist Club will not be selling Christmas trees.
“We can’t get any trees,” said Tommy Farmer, the president of the organization.
For years, the Optimist Club took over a local lot. Farmer said they had been doing that since the late 1960s.
But not this year.
A statement from the club said “logistical ordering issues” are to blame.
Actually, it’s a little more serious than that. According to the N.C. Christmas Tree Association, more than half of the 80 growers the association represents are already sold out.
Consider Bottomley’s Evergreens & Farms in Sparta, one of the larger Christmas tree growers in western North Carolina. Manager Mike Wagoner said they have been sold out “basically all year.”
The problem stems from the fact that small and mid-size growers are not producing as many trees as they did in previous years.
“The price of trees got so low they stopped planting them,” he said.
With those growers out of the market, Bottomley’s supply of trees bottomed out.
Those who run tree lots in Durham are worried about shortages. Charlotte, too.Industry experts say the problem has been years in the making. They also say you should expect to pay more. A lot more.
But all is not lost. At least in Henderson.
David Corn, owner of Corn Hill Farm in Granville County, has been growing and selling Christmas trees for more than 30 years. He will open his farm to Christmas tree buyers starting this weekend.
Customers can select a tree and then choose how to harvest it.
“Some cut them themselves,” Corn said. “Others, we cut.”
Either way, a family can carry on its own Christmas tree tradition.
For the Optimist Club, though, that tradition ends this year.
“It’s unfortunate,” Farmer said. “It’s been a great service to the community.”