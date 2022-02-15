An Unforgettable Adventure: UNCG presents new adaptation of Peter Pan for stage

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is bringing the play "Peter and the Starcatcher" by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker to the campus with performances beginning next Friday.
Tony-winning "Peter and the Starcatcher" upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, "Peter and the Starcatcher" playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love.
A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is star-stuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
“I wanted to be really ambitious with the staging of this show. Fans of the play know that there are several conventions that the original production team developed that have followed it through its production history. We use some of those vocabularies but have also remixed or deviated from many of them to make big parts of the play feel entirely new. My deepest thanks and greatest appreciation to this special cast that has risen to the challenge, and the design and technical team for dreaming big with me from the beginning. We're going to make something magical happen on Taylor Stage,” director Chris Gilly-Forrer added.
Performances dates: Feb. 18–19 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., and Feb. 23–26 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours of operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday, 1:00-5:00 p.m. Currently, the School of Theatre venues are permitted to open at approximately half capacity, and everyone must wear face coverings per UNCG policy.