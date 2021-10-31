ANALYSIS: Breaking down the NCHSAA football playoff brackets

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings Saturday. Here’s a look at how the brackets break down for area teams (overall record and RPI ranking within classification and region in parentheses):
CLASS 4-A WEST
Area teams: No. 2 Grimsley (10-0, 3), No. 5 Glenn (7-2, 7), No. 11 Northern Guilford (9-1, 6), No. 13 East Forsyth (8-1, 9), No. 15 Reagan (7-3, 11), No. 17 West Forsyth (5-4, 16), No. 20 Southeast Guilford (7-3, 20), No. 24 Davie County (6-4, 24), No. 29 Northwest Guilford (5-5, 29), No. 32 Page (4-6, 32)
Just missed: Mount Tabor (4-5, 33)
Hough and Grimsley were the only unbeaten teams in 4-A West and were seeded 1-2, so the Metro 4-A champions would have to travel to Cornelius if that's the regional final matchup. The Whirlies open against spring regular-season opponent Concord Cox Mill, but then things could get decidedly tougher as Grimsley had to cringe at its draw. Reagan, a team the Whirlies only beat 21-19 back on Aug. 27, likely awaits in the second round. Then, it's a potential matchup with a Charlotte Chambers program that won the last two Class 4-AA titles. The difference between the seeding for No. 5 Glenn and No. 15 Reagan was the Bobcats' 33-13 win back on Sept. 24. Glenn is looking at a potential third-round matchup with Kernersville and Central Piedmont 4-A rival East Forsyth. Northern Guilford, the Metro 4-A runner-up, opens at home against Lake Norman, then would probably be headed to Boone to face Watauga. West Forsyth, Southeast Guilford, Davie County, Northwest Guilford and Page all open on the road, with Page facing the unenviable task of playing Hough. Mount Tabor, the spring Class 3-AA champion before moving up in realignment, was the first team out when the bracket came together.
CLASS 3-A WEST
Area teams: No. 3 Dudley (9-1, 4), No. 5 North Davidson (6-3, 10), No. 15 Oak Grove (7-2, 9), No. 17 Eastern Guilford (7-2, 14), No. 24 Rockingham County (5-4, 24), No. 32 Southern Guilford (4-6, 33)
Just missed: Smith (4-6, 34)
Third-seeded Dudley looks like the team to beat in 3-A West after outscoring Mid-State 3-A foes 415-15, but the lack of competition in the conference will leave questions until the Panthers get deep into the playoffs. North Davidson's overtime win over Oak Grove gave the Black Knights the Mid-Piedmont 3-A title and a high seed. A trip to Boiling Springs to face Crest could await them in the third round. Eastern Guilford's 42-3 loss to Dudley meant the Wildcats will have to open on the road at Belmont South Point. Rockingham County heads to Monroe to face Parkwood, while Southern Guilford edged Smith for the final playoff spot despite losing to the Golden Eagles 16-8 on Oct. 11. The Storm may wish it wasn't in the playoffs after a 188-mile trek to top-seeded Canton Pisgah.
CLASS 2-A WEST
Area teams: No. 4 Reidsville (9-0, 4), No. 21 McMichael (7-3, 21), No. 23 West Stokes (5-4, 23), No. 27 North Forsyth (5-5, 27)
Note: Walkertown (2-8, 49) forfeited four games, including three victories, because it used an ineligible player in those games.
Reidsville's strength of schedule and RPI was hurt by not being able to play a scheduled non-conference game at 7-1 Eastern Alamance, which is the No. 1 seed in the 3-A East bracket, because of COVID-19 issues. As the No. 4 seed, the Rams could have to travel to No. 1 Shelby for a regional semifinal that would match two of the state's most storied programs. McMichael, West Stokes and North Forsyth all have daunting trips for the first round, particularly North Forsyth, which visits unbeaten Salisbury.
CLASS 1-A WEST
Area teams: No. 23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7, 25), No. 29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8, 31)
Note: Carver (5-5, 18) was not allowed to participate in the playoffs because four of its players were ejected during the Yellow Jackets' 39-0 loss to Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter on Oct. 22. Mountain Island Charter (9-1, 5), which was the 1-A champion of the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, also was excluded from the playoffs because of ejections in that game.
Bishop McGuinness' reward for making the playoffs is a 249-mile bus trip into the mountains to face Andrews. Winston-Salem Prep, which has a 236-mile trip to Robbinsville, is in the playoffs by virtue of its forfeit victory over Walkertown.
