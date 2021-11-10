Angel Tree in great need of support for this year's Angel Tree campaign

EDEN — With an increasing number of families needing help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year, The Salvation Army of Rockingham County Thursday kicked off its 2021 Christmas Angel Tree campaign at the Eden’s Truist (formerly BB&T) Bank.
“This year we have over 1,000 local children in need and 100 senior angels are still waiting to be adopted,” said Major Hae Young Lee of the Salvation Army.
The Reidsville, Eden and Madison/Mayodan Truist Banks in Rockingham County have agreed to provide Angel Trees at their locations where residents may choose angels to sponsor with gifts. The trees will be in the lobbies of the participating banks, Lee said.
“We deeply appreciate those charitable businesses, churches, groups, families and individuals who have already adopted or sponsored angels,” he said, adding trees with angel names also will be available at Walmart stores in Reidsville, Eden and Madison.
“BB&T, now Truist, is pleased to be the corporate sponsor of The Salvation Army of Rockingham County 2021 Angel Tree Program,” said Truist Vice President B.J. Case. “With over 1,000 applicants, we know that the need is great, but have full faith that our community will rally to meet it.
“Truist’s purpose is to inspire and build better lives on communities,” Case said. “Our mission aligns well with the mission of The Salvation Army and we are pleased to partner with them.”
“Most people look forward to receiving gifts over the holidays,” Lee said, adding The Salvation Army wants to guarantee youths in the county have some type of holiday joy during 2021.
“Children, in particular, dream and fantasize about the wonderful things they hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning,” he said.
This year with the continuing challenging economy created by the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of children won’t even have a Christmas tree, much less presents or gifts to open, Lee said.
“Every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas,” Lee said, noting, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children and families in need nationwide each year.
Sponsors may take tags providing information as to gender, age, sizes and a child’s wishes from any tree at Truist Banks or a local Walmart store.
Once a child is accepted, sponsors purchase gifts and return them to Truist Bank or Walmart customer service departments. The gifts should be unwrapped in plastic bags along with their original tags.
The Salvation Army volunteers will distribute them to families in need for Christmas morning, Lee said.
All gift donations should be received by Nov. 29th at the Salvation Army Citadel at 708 Barnes Street in Reidsville.