Angel Tree in great need of support for this year's Angel Tree campaign

EDEN — With an increasing number of families needing help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year, The Salvation Army of Rockingham County Thursday kicked off its 2021 Christmas Angel Tree campaign at the Eden’s Truist (formerly BB&T) Bank.

“This year we have over 1,000 local children in need and 100 senior angels are still waiting to be adopted,” said Major Hae Young Lee of the Salvation Army.

The Reidsville, Eden and Madison/Mayodan Truist Banks in Rockingham County have agreed to provide Angel Trees at their locations where residents may choose angels to sponsor with gifts. The trees will be in the lobbies of the participating banks, Lee said.

“We deeply appreciate those charitable businesses, churches, groups, families and individuals who have already adopted or sponsored angels,” he said, adding trees with angel names also will be available at Walmart stores in Reidsville, Eden and Madison.

“BB&T, now Truist, is pleased to be the corporate sponsor of The Salvation Army of Rockingham County 2021 Angel Tree Program,” said Truist Vice President B.J. Case. “With over 1,000 applicants, we know that the need is great, but have full faith that our community will rally to meet it.