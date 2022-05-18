Annie Penn gets straight As for 8th consecutive year in safety rating

GREENSBORO — All Cone Health general hospitals, including Rockingham County’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, have earned “A” grades for patient safety this year, the hospital system announced in a recent news release. And Annie Penn receives the top marks for the eighth consecutive year, the release said.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital earned “A” grades. Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital is a specialty hospital and is not graded by Leapfrog.

The World Health Organization estimates that 1 out of every 10 patients in rich countries are harmed receiving hospital care. Harmful events include errors, accidents, injuries and infections, such as medication mix-ups and patient falls. The World Health Organization believes nearly half of these adverse effects are preventable.

“Patient safety doesn’t begin and end in the hospital,” says Dr. Marlon Priest, chief clinical officer for Cone Health.

“From the initial office or telehealth visit with a provider, to the care after a hospital stay, Cone Health has a history of providing the best care possible,’’ he said. “And that begins with providing the safest care possible.”

Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington received the A rating for the sixth straight year, the release said.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.

The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Cone Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”