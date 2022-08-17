Annie Penn Hospital dedicates chapel to Patricia Wright

REIDSVILLE — About 60 employees, physicians, friends and family members gathered recently to dedicate Annie Penn Hospital’s chapel to longtime chaplain Patricia Wright.

The Wright Chapel, a serene space with panels of stained glass flanking its entrance, honors Wright, who served as the hospital’s lead chaplain from 2004-2022.

Wright, who helped navigate the turbulence of the pandemic at the small rural hospital, served as a bridge between the faith community and the hospital — something she continues to do even in retirement, colleagues said.

The Rev. Sayward Wilson, Annie Penn’s new lead chaplain, and hospital President Angie Orth welcomed guests and staff to the Aug. 5 ceremony.

“Today, we get to dedicate this chapel to you, your work, and all of the ministry you did here. It is a time to mark it — a time to acknowledge it — a time to re-name it,” Wilson said to Wright during the ceremony.

Matthew Stalnaker, assistant director of Spiritual Care and Wholeness at Cone Health, opened the event in prayer: “Creator, spirit of love, as we honor this space with a new name, allow us to be attuned with the way our names tell our stories. May we be attuned especially to the name of our friend Patricia Wright, a woman who in her journey has gone by many names; daughter, spouse, mother, friend, colleague, confidante, teacher, safe space, chaplain … ‘’

Wright’s warmth and acceptance of patients and their families made her an exemplary chaplain, Wilson said.

“You’ve met each person exactly where they are and accepted him/her for who they are,’’ Wilson said. “Your strength … has and will always leave an indelible mark on the overarching growth and strength within this hospital. This chapel from today on will be the Wright Chapel at Annie Penn Hospital. May it continue to be a place of respite, healing and grace.”

The ceremony featured singer/songwriter Vaughan Penn, a Madison native, who performed spiritual music during the dedication, which included a ribbon cutting and dedication of a commemorative plaque.