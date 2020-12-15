Annie Penn Hospital Makes Top Grade in Patient Safety

REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital has earned an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade hospital industry register.
The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.
The Safety Grade assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
This is the fifth consecutive “A” for Annie Penn Hospital.
“That really speaks to the culture of safety at Annie Penn Hospital,” said Dr. Alvin Powell, chief medical officer at Annie Penn in a hospital news release. “And in the midst of this pandemic, keeping patients safe is paramount.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This “A” is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Annie Penn Hospital. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
