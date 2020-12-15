Annie Penn Hospital Makes Top Grade in Patient Safety

REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital has earned an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade hospital industry register.

The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The Safety Grade assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

This is the fifth consecutive “A” for Annie Penn Hospital.

“That really speaks to the culture of safety at Annie Penn Hospital,” said Dr. Alvin Powell, chief medical officer at Annie Penn in a hospital news release. “And in the midst of this pandemic, keeping patients safe is paramount.”